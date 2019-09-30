It’s not always easy for a director to communicate the vision of a drama. In Act 1 of “Noises Off,” Lloyd Dallas, the director of a play-within-a-play, tries to communicate to his cast how it all should come together.
“That’s what it’s all about … getting the sardines on, getting the sardines off,” says Ian Hoch as Dallas. “That’s farce. That’s the theater. That’s life.”
If a plate of sardines, or the seven or eight in the work, seem lacking in poignancy, they’re just some of the silly props called for in the inane play-within-a-play, a terrible, risque comedy called “Nothing On.” In “Noises Off,” a mismatched company of actors tries to make sense of the bad play, toting axes, bird cages, appliances and sardines while falling into and out of costumes. A maid, a burglar, a boss, a secretary, a tax cheat and others are played by a nearly blind actress, an alcoholic and an actor just dumped by his partner, and, of course, there’s romantic intrigue among the cast. “Nothing On” is supposed to open the following night, and the cast members, director and crew are losing patience.
The set of “Nothing On” is a two-story manor with four doors on each floor, and the entrances and exits are a never-ending joke.
Blake Coheley, who directs the show that opens Le Petit Theatre’s season, has a background predominantly in musical theater and dance. He has an approach to the bedlam.
“We’re going to treat it like a ballet,” he says. “But it’s a ballet with no accompaniment. We just have laughter from the audience.”
British playwright Michael Frayn conceived of “Noises Off” as a backstage comedy, in which the audience watches a production getting worse instead of better as the cast works on it. The show opened on Broadway in 1983 and was revived in 2001 and 2015.
Le Petit is using the script from the last revival, and the cast is led by Broadway veteran Leslie Castay, who Coheley directed in “Fun Home,” the musical adaptation of Alison Bechdel’s autobiographical graphic novel.
“In ‘Fun Home,’ she was so emotional,” Coheley says of Castay. “Here she’s emotional, but it comes from the physicality. She’s relying on comedic timing. Here she’s rolling on the floor and finding herself in some interesting positions.”
“Noises Off” opens Le Petit’s season, which includes another production of “A Christmas Carol” by professional actors and the theater’s youth conservatory program in December. In 2020, Le Petit will present “Something Rotten!,” August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson,” Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America: Millennium Approaches” and “A Night with Janis Joplin.”
Le Petit also is launching its Open Book Series, featuring staged readings of new plays. The first one is David A. Gregory’s “Hank & Jim Build a Plane,” about the lifelong friendship and rivalry between Henry Fonda and Jimmy Stewart. The actors got their start together in New York and both went on to fame in movies. Their friendship was strained by political differences, including over Hollywood blacklists, but they also shared a hobby of building kites and model airplanes. The reading is at 7:30 p.m. Monday, and admission is free.
—
7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4-6; dates vary, though Oct. 20
Le Petit Theatre, 626 St. Peter St., (504) 522-2081;
Tickets $15-$60