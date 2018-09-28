French Quarter homeowners open the doors of their historic homes and visitors can enjoy drinks and bites from local chefs in Cirque de Cuisine.
The fourth annual culinary walking tour, which is put on by the Southern Food & Beverage Museum (SoFAB), is 1 p.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 7. During the event, participants can stroll the neighborhood at their own pace and visit 10 homes, where they see the luxury kitchens and enjoy refreshments served by the chefs.
The event begins at the Bourbon Orleans Hotel, where participants get a wristband and a map. Chefs at each home serve tasting-size dishes and beer, wine, cocktails or soft drinks.
Participating restaurants include Toups South, EAT, Wayne Jacob’s Smokehouse, The Delachaise, Chais Delachaise, Copper Vine, Happy Jaxx and Francesca, among others. Participants also can stop at Brennan’s for a glass of sparkling wine in its courtyard.
Tickets are $65 at the door, $55 in advance and $45 for SoFAB members. For more information and tickets, visit the event's website here.