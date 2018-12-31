Rex Duke™ reviews Carnival 2018_lowres (copy)

The Krewe of Muses introduced the "Goddessey" float in 2018.

 Photo by Cheryl Gerber

A list of Carnival float parades and marching krewes in Orleans and Jefferson parishes in 2019.

Jan. 6

Joan of Arc, French Quarter

Phunny Phorty Phellows, Uptown

Society of Elysian Fields, Faubourg Marigny

Funky Uptown Krewe, Uptown

Feb. 9

Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus, Faubourg Marigny

Feb. 15

Krewe of Boheme, French Quarter

Feb. 16

Krewe du Vieux, French Quarter

Krewedelusion, French Quarter

Feb. 17

Little Rascals, Metairie

’tit Rex, Faubourg Marigny

Feb. 22

Krewe of Cork, French Quarter

Feb. 22-23

Krewe du Kanaval, French Quarter

Feb. 22

Oshun, Uptown

Cleopatra, Uptown

Excalibur, Metairie

Feb. 23

Adonis, Gretna

Pontchartrain, Uptown

Choctaw. Uptown

Freret, Uptown

Sparta, Uptown

Pygmalion, Uptown

Caesar, Metairie

Feb. 24

Femme Fatale, Uptown

Carrollton, Uptown

King Arthur, Uptown

Alla, Uptown

Barkus, French Quarter

Kings, Metairie

Feb. 27

Druids, Uptown

Nyx, Uptown

Feb. 28

Babylon, Uptown

Chaos, Uptown

Muses, Uptown

March 1

Hermes, Uptown

d’Etat, Uptown

Morpheus, Uptown

Centurians, Metairie

Morpheus, Uptown

March 2

Iris, Uptown

Tucks, Uptown

N.O.M.T.O.C., Algiers

Endymion, Mid-City

Isis, Uptown

March 3

Okeanos, Uptown

Mid-City, Uptown

Thoth, Uptown

Bacchus, Uptown

Athena, Metairie

Pandora, Metairie

Proteus, Uptown

Orpheus, Uptown

March 5

Zulu, Uptown

Rex, Uptown

Argus, Metairie

