A list of Carnival float parades and marching krewes in Orleans and Jefferson parishes in 2019.
Jan. 6
Joan of Arc, French Quarter
Phunny Phorty Phellows, Uptown
Society of Elysian Fields, Faubourg Marigny
Funky Uptown Krewe, Uptown
Feb. 9
Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus, Faubourg Marigny
Feb. 15
Krewe of Boheme, French Quarter
Feb. 16
Krewe du Vieux, French Quarter
Krewedelusion, French Quarter
Feb. 17
Little Rascals, Metairie
’tit Rex, Faubourg Marigny
Feb. 22
Krewe of Cork, French Quarter
Feb. 22-23
Krewe du Kanaval, French Quarter
Feb. 22
Oshun, Uptown
Cleopatra, Uptown
Excalibur, Metairie
Feb. 23
Adonis, Gretna
Pontchartrain, Uptown
Choctaw. Uptown
Freret, Uptown
Sparta, Uptown
Pygmalion, Uptown
Caesar, Metairie
Feb. 24
Femme Fatale, Uptown
Carrollton, Uptown
King Arthur, Uptown
Alla, Uptown
Barkus, French Quarter
Kings, Metairie
Feb. 27
Druids, Uptown
Nyx, Uptown
Feb. 28
Babylon, Uptown
Chaos, Uptown
Muses, Uptown
March 1
Hermes, Uptown
d’Etat, Uptown
Morpheus, Uptown
Centurians, Metairie
March 2
Iris, Uptown
Tucks, Uptown
N.O.M.T.O.C., Algiers
Endymion, Mid-City
Isis, Uptown
March 3
Okeanos, Uptown
Mid-City, Uptown
Thoth, Uptown
Bacchus, Uptown
Athena, Metairie
Pandora, Metairie
Proteus, Uptown
Orpheus, Uptown
March 5
Zulu, Uptown
Rex, Uptown
Argus, Metairie