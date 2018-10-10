Fête des Fromages, a one-day cheese extravaganza, will be held at the New Orleans Jazz Museum Nov. 17.

The event is presented by the Gulf Coast chapter of the French-American Chamber of Commerce and will feature live music, samples of more than 100 types of cheese from domestic and international cheesemakers, French wine, beer, hard cider and cocktails.

The list of cheesemakers includes Hook’s Cheddar, the Cellars at Jasper Hill, Cypress Grove, Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Co., Blue Ridge Creamery, Belle Chevre and Vermont Creamery, among many others. Food vendors include Toups South, Frencheeze food truck and Uptown bakery La Boulangerie.

There's entertainment by Robin Barnes and the Fiya Birds, The Tumbling Wheels, Jayna Morgan and the Sunrise Sazerac Jazz Band, Bon Bon Vivant and others.

General admission includes unlimited cheese samples and costs $30 for adults and $12 for children under age 16. Discounted advance tickets are available through Oct. 15. VIP options include a VIP Fete Blanche ticket for $65, which includes early admission and two drink tickets, and the Fete Bleu option for $125, which includes entrance to the VIP lounge, a light brunch, unlimited adult beverages, a admission to a cheese seminar ticket and early admission to the event.

Seminars include talks from cheese historian and author of "The Book of Cheese" Liz Thorpe, cheese connoisseur Michelle Buster and chef Alex Miles, of Dijon in France.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the festival’s website.