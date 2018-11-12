"Weird Al" Yankovic, the musical parodist of songs from "Eat It" to "Like a Surgeon," is coming to the Saenger Theatre June 13, 2019 on his "Strings Attached" tour — and he's bringing background singers and a full orchestra.

+3 ’Weird Al’ on his weirdly successful week in music LOS ANGELES — Attention pop stars: If “Weird Al” Yankovic shows up at your concert or has tracked down your personal email address, you’re lik…

Yankovic, who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in August, has earned four Grammys for his parodies of songs like "Smells Like Teen Spirit" ("Smells Like Nirvana") and "Gangster's Paradise" ("Amish Paradise").

Tickets ($52-$77.50) go on sale Nov. 16 at the Saenger box office and at Ticketmaster.