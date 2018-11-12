’Weird Al’ on his weirdly successful week in music _lowres

In this July 17, 2014 photo, Weird Al Yankovic poses for a portrait in Los Angeles. Billboard reported that Yankovic's Mandatory Fun debuted at No. 1 this week with more than 80,000 units sold. Thats almost double the amount his last album, "Alpocalypse," sold in its debut week in 2011. (Photo by Casey Curry/Invision/AP)

"Weird Al" Yankovic, the musical parodist of songs from "Eat It" to "Like a Surgeon," is coming to the Saenger Theatre June 13, 2019 on his "Strings Attached" tour — and he's bringing background singers and a full orchestra. 

Yankovic, who received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in August, has earned four Grammys for his parodies of songs like "Smells Like Teen Spirit" ("Smells Like Nirvana") and "Gangster's Paradise" ("Amish Paradise").

Tickets ($52-$77.50) go on sale Nov. 16 at the Saenger box office and at Ticketmaster. 

Follow Kevin Allman on Twitter: @kevinallman

View comments