Deutsches Haus opens its new home at 1700 Moss St. in Mid-City Sunday, Nov. 18 with a Champagne brunch and there's a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1:30 p.m.
The opening also is the 90th anniversary of the founding of the local German cultural organization. It was forced to vacate its longtime home on S. Galvez Street to make room for University Medical Center. Deutsches Haus maintained a space in Metairie while building the new home, and in recent years hosted Oktoberfest, its largest annual event, at Rivertown in Kenner. It held its recent Oktoberfest on the grounds of the new space, though the building was not open to the public.
The Champagne brunch is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and includes bottomless Champagne, mimosas and bloody marys. Tickets are required and cost $50 (available here or by emailing secretary@deutscheshaus.org). Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, there will be an outdoor beer garden and inside bar open to the public and the New Orleans Saints game will be screened on TVs. German food will be available.
The Deutsches Haus bar will be open to members and nonmembers on a regular basis. Upcoming events include a trivia night at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 23 and a sparkling wine tasting with cheese pairings at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30. The Crescent City Homebrewers Club hosts its Winterfest event at Deutsches Haus at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1. Visit the Deutsches Haus website for a full calendar and list of activities.