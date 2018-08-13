“Way down yonder in New Orleans in the land of the dreamy scenes / There’s a Garden of Eden, ah, you know what I mean,” sings Anais St. John, giving the lyrics a risque spin. “Yeah, Creole babies with flashin’ eyes softly whisper with tender sighs.”
St. John and pianist Harry Mayronne are rehearsing in his French Quarter home, just blocks from where the infamous Storyville brothel Mahogany Hall stood.
“I didn’t know that’s what that convenience store was,” Mayronne says, referring to a corner building on Basin Street where Mahogany Hall owner and madam Lulu White had a saloon.
White and her bordello are the subject of Lulu White: Queen of Storyville, a cabaret show St. John and Mayronne open at Teatro Wego! this week.
“Lulu embraced the title ‘Queen of the Demimonde,’” St. John says in the opening of the show. “She was a paragon of invention, entrepreneurialism and sensuality.”
White ran one of the most famous houses of prostitution in the red light district, which officially was open from 1898 to 1917, when the U.S. Navy forced the city to shut it down. Mahogany Hall was lavishly decorated with mirrors, chandeliers and candelabra throughout its parlors and bedrooms, and it cost White tens of thousands of dollars to build. It was known as an “octoroon parlor,” staffed by women who were one-eighth black. Many women who worked as prostitutes in the district were listed, including by race, in “Blue Books,” directories that lampooned listings of northeastern social elites.
As well-known as White was, she also was mysterious. At Mahogany Hall, she was known for covering herself in diamond jewelry. She was said to have come to New Orleans from a birthplace in Alabama or Cuba or elsewhere. She often was in trouble with the law, including for problems with liquor, prostitution and attempted murder. She appealed a prison sentence to President Woodrow Wilson and was released.
The show’s script relies heavily on historian Emily Epstein Landau’s Spectacular Wickedness: Sex, Race, and Memory in Storyville, New Orleans. St. John doesn’t perform as White but explores her history and sings a mix of jazz, blues and classic and contemporary rock songs. There’s also a song by Mayronne and Ricky Graham, and the show uses Louis Armstrong’s instrumental piece named for the brothel, “Mahogany Hall Stomp.”
Pianists Tony Jackson and Jelly Roll Morton entertained in the parlors of Mahogany Hall, but the only direct link in the show is the inclusion of “Basin Street Blues,” which was written by Spencer Williams, a nephew of White. Mayronne gives the music continuity from jazz standards such as Hoagy Carmichael’s “New Orleans” to Danny and Blu Lu Barker’s bawdy “Don’t You Feel My Leg” to classic rock songs. St. John works the Rolling Stones’ classic “Brown Sugar” into the mix, teases wordplay out of some jazz standards and belts out some songs.
St. John and Mayronne performed together in several cabaret and musical theater shows at the now-closed Le Chat Noir, including her tribute to Eartha Kitt. More recently, St. John has worked with a full band in tributes to Donna Summer and Tina Turner. While St. John can handle the musical range from disco to jazz to rock, she says some of the research for the Lulu White show was eye-opening.
“I am not a bashful girl,” she says with a laugh. “But I was shocked at some of the special attractions that were offered (at Mahogany Hall).”