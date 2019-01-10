The krewe for canines, the Mystic Krewe of Barkus, announced its 2019 parade theme is "The Big Bark Theory: Barkus Goes to Comic Con." The parade welcomes sci-fi, nerdy and science-inspired costumes for dogs and escorts.
The Barkus parade is at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, in the French Quarter. The pre-party begins at 10 a.m. in Armstrong Park. The parade route covers 15 blocks of the historic district and the reviewing stand is at Good Friends Bar (740 Dauphine St.).
Participants can register to march in the parade on the krewe website. Parade registration fees begin at $40 for one dog and one human. Proceeds from the parade benefit New Orleans and Gulf South animal care organizations.