The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage festival announced it will add an additional day for its 50th anniversary festival. The festival will open Thursday, April 25 and run Thursday through Sunday for two weekends, April 25-28 and May 2-5, at the New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.
The festival will offer $50 tickets to locals for Thursday. Tickets will be available at the gate to patrons with a valid Louisiana ID. There is a limit of two tickets per person.
The festival lineup will be announced in December.
Jazz Fest previously held an eight-day festival in 2003.