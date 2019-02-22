Grow Dat Youth Farm resumes its Dinner on the Farm fundraising series March 24.
Chef Michael Gulotta (MoPho, Maypop), Cody and Samantha Carroll (formerly of Sac-a-Lait) and the team from Marjie’s Grill will collaborate on a seafood dinner on the bayou at the urban farm in New Orleans City Park March 24.
The event also is a collaboration with Restore the Mississippi River Delta, a coalition of organizations working to rebuild coastal Louisiana. At the dinner, marine scientist Alisha Renfro will discuss how diners can contribute to coastal restoration efforts through what they eat. The dinner includes a cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres, a tour of the seven-acre farm and a three-course meal with wine pairings.
Grow Dat launched the Dinner on the Farm series in 2016 to support its mission to nurture local youth by teaching them how to grow food and educate them about sustainable food systems.
There will be a Spring Harvest Dinner prepared by chefs from Pizza Delicious, 1000 Figs and Saba on May 7.
The seafood dinner is 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. March 24. For tickets and information, visit the event’s website here.