Singer Tom Waits and Roberto Benigni starred in Jim Jarmusch’s 1986 film “Down by Law,” in which a trio of prisoners escape from a New Orleans jail. Jarmusch’s 2013 film “Only Lovers Left Alive” explored the possibilities of lasting love between undead creatures, vampires played by Tilda Swinton and Tom Hiddleston. Waits and Swinton are back in “The Dead Don’t Die,” a zombie slasher comedy starring Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Chloe Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Sturgill Simpson, Selena Gomez, Iggy Pop, RZA and other actors and musicians.
The comedy gets its U.S. premiere as the opening night film of The Overlook Film Festival (May 30-June 2). Overlook was started by veteran film festival organizers Michael Lerman and Landon Zakheim, but it has grown beyond horror films to include immersive experiences, live performances, podcast tapings and other events. A predecessor event took place in Colorado before Overlook debuted in 2017 at Oregon’s Timberline Lodge, where much of Stanley Kubrick’s “The Shining” was filmed. The event moved to New Orleans last year. Films and events are at Le Petit Theatre and other venues.
Overlook’s slate of 40 feature and short films includes major studio releases, comedies, psychological thrillers, films from Japan and Tunisia, new takes on classic horror stories such as “Frankenstein” and movies with zombies, monsters and extraterrestrials. In “Ma,” Octavia Spencer (“The Help,” “Hidden Figures”) plays a social recluse who buys alcohol for teenagers and invites them to turn her basement into their party room, but she becomes possessive of her newfound friends. The festival’s closing night film is “The Lodge,” an English language debut from Severin Fiala and Veronika Franz, the Austrian filmmakers behind the psychological horror thriller “Goodnight Mommy.” Also about parent-child relationships, “The Lodge” features a woman and her fiance’s children trying to get acquainted on an excursion gone wrong.
Also premiering at Overlook is the horror comedy “Satanic Panic,” in which an unsuspecting pizza delivery woman brings food to a lair of Satanists. One of its screenwriters, Grady Hendrix, will perform two live shows, “We Sold Our Souls Live,” about heavy metal music, and his work-in-progress “Paperbacks from Hell 2: Think of the Children,” based on literature popular with teenagers.
There are preview screenings of two episodes of the TV series “Swamp Thing,” the DC Comics character who emerges from a Louisiana swamp. There’s a screening of “The Faculty,” featuring Elijah Wood and Josh Hartnett as students who realize something supernatural is happening at their high school. There’s a free screening of “Horror Noire,” a documentary featuring Jordan Peele (“Get Out”) and Tony Todd (“Candyman”) about black people in Hollywood horror films.
Wood, Daniel Noah and other partners created the production company SpectreVision. They will tape an episode of their podcast “Visitations” and preview the “Shudder Original” podcast.
Robert Rodriguez’s 1992 film “El Mariachi” was made for about $7,000 and grossed $2 million. He screens his latest film, “Red 11,” which he also made for $7,000, and leads a class on independent filmmaking. The festival also includes immersive experiences combining live storytelling, escape room games, virtual reality technology and more. Visit the festival website for a schedule and tickets.