The King Cake Festival features more than 20 king cake makers competing for best traditional and nontraditional king cake titles as well as other awards. Attendees can vote for the People’s Choice award.

Participating bakeries, grocery stores and restaurants include Balestra’s, Buttermilk Drop Bakery, Bywater Bakery, Cannata’s King Cakes, Cartozzo’s Bakery, Langenstein’s, Nonna Mia Cafe & Pizzeria, Rouses Markets and others. Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers, Marshland, One South Lark and Philip Melancon perform, and there’s a kids’ area and a fun run before the festival.

Tickets for king cake samples are available in advance via the festival website and at the gate. Proceeds support Ochsner Hospital for Children. Admission to the festival is free.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27 at Champions Square, 1500 Lasalle St.; www.kingcakefestival.org.