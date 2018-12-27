To celebrate the start of Carnival season, Bywater Bakery (3624 Dauphine St., 504-336-3336) hosts a "King’s Day King Cake Kick-Off" 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 6.
The celebration features live music from Tom McDermott, the Washboard Chaz Duo, Al “Carnival Time” Johnson and others. There also will be Mardi Gras Indians, Baby Dolls, skeletons and more, according to a release.
The bakery debuts owner Chaya Conrad’s coveted king cakes, as well a new line of savory king cakes featuring a garlic brioche ring topped with Parmesan and filled with crawfish, boudin or spinach and artichoke.
Conrad’s sweet king cakes are filled with an “ooey gooey” butter smear and a choice of fillings: Chantilly, Cajun bouille, praline, apple, cheesecake, strawberry, and strawberry cheesecake.
The bakery offers on-line ordering and curbside pick-up.
The party's music lineup is below.
10 a.m. - Washboard Chaz Duo
11 a.m. - Tom McDermott
12 p.m. - New Orleans Klezmer All Stars
1 p.m. – TBA
2 p.m. - Al “Carnival Time” Johnson
3 p.m. - Deacon John, Herlin Riley, Cory Henry, Jawan Boudreaux, Derrick Freeman and Soul Brass Band
4 p.m. – The Pinnettes Brass Band