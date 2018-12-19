You can welcome the New Year in the vicinity of #DrunkDonLemon and Brooke Baldwin in New Orleans — but it's going to cost you.
The Spotted Cat, which is the local outpost for CNN's annual New Year's Eve festivities in the Central time zone, is selling $100 tickets for a party featuring guaranteed entry to the club, an open bar, hors d'oeuvres, a performance by Meschiya Lake and the Little Big Horns ... and proximity to watching Don Lemon (probably) have too much of a good time on live TV. Tickets are on sale now.
There also will be music and an outdoor party at the neighboring Art Garden.
Here's a previous year's installment, in which Lemon ("People are saying I'm lit. Yeah, I'm lit") muses about getting a nipple piercing, only to be dissuaded by killjoy Brooke Baldwin. Brooke: Let Don be Don.