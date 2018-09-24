Festivals and Events
Through Nov. 2
New Orleans Nightmare
The haunted house is filled with gruesome clowns, Voodoo figures and more.
319 Butterworth St., Jefferson; www.neworleansnightmare.com
Sept. 28-29
Bogalusa Blues & Heritage Festival
Performers include Bobby Rush, Kenny Neal, Ruthie Foster and others, plus food and crafts.
Cassidy Park, 129 Ben Miller Drive, Bogalusa, (985) 205-1075; www.bogalusablues.com
Sept. 28-30
Carden Circus
The traditional circus features acrobats, animal acts and more.
UNO Lakefront Arena; www.supershrinecircus.com
Sept. 28
Soundtrack of New Orleans
The Amistad Research Center’s celebration of New Orleans’ tricentennial honors the Marsalis family and others and includes performances by flutist and composer Claudia Hayden, Germaine Bazzle, Deacon John Moore, Rebirth Brass Band and others.
Orpheum Theater; www.amistadresearchcenter.org
Sept. 28-30
Gretna Heritage Fest
Foreigner, Village People, Tone Loc and Montgomery Gentry headline the festival, and there are amusement rides, an art market, a beer garden, an Italian village and more in downtown Gretna.
Huey P. Long Avenue and downtown Gretna; www.gretnafest.com
Sept. 29-30
10th ANT-iversary Celebration
The Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium celebrates its 10th anniversary with bug encounters, beetle races, a bug cook-off, face painting, balloon artists, insect-shaped cookies, buggy birthday cake and more.
Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium, 423 Canal St., (504) 524-2847; www.auduboninstitute.org
Oct. 3-7
Tangipahoa Parish Fair
The fair includes a parade, a pageant, musical entertainment, a cook-off, a pie eating contest, a livestock show, amusement rides and more.
Tangipahoa Parish Fair Grounds, 400 Reid Ave., Amite, (985) 474-5424; www.tangifair.org
Oct. 4-6
Loup Garou Film Festival
The film festival features the horror flick The God Inside My Ear and other locally shot films.
Bar Redux, 801 Poland Ave., (504) 592-7083; www.barredux.tumblr.com
Oct. 5-Nov. 3
Scout Island Scream Park
The haunted attraction features several themed spooky tours, sideshow events, amusement rides, a kids’ area, food, drinks and more.
New Orleans City Park, Harrison Avenue; www.scoutislandscreampark.com
Oct. 5-6
Miss Louisiana
There are pageants to crown Miss Louisiana USA and Miss Louisiana Teen USA.
Jefferson Performing Arts Center; www.misslouisianausa.com
Oct. 5-6, 12-13, 19-20
Deutches Haus Oktoberfest
The local version of the German harvest festival includes oompah music and dancing, Dachshund races, a beer stein-holding contest, German beer, wine and food and more.
Deutsches Haus, 1700 Moss St.; www.oktoberfestnola.com
Oct. 5-6
Exploring the Diaspora: Senegal
Ashe Cultural Arts Center presents programs about the history, art, entertainment and more of nations of the African Diaspora. Senegal is featured in programs for adults and children.
Ashe Power House; www.ashecac.org
Oct. 5-7
Treme Fall Fest
Showcasing the culture of Treme, the festival features performances by Hot 8 Brass Band, John Boutte, Dejan’s Olympia Brass Band, Shannon Powell with the Treme All-Stars and others, as well as tours of St. Augustine Catholic Church and kids’ activities. The patron party is Friday, and there’s a gospel concert Sunday.
St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1210 Gov. Nicholls St.; www.tremefest.com
Oct. 6
Algiers Fest
There’s music by Jon Cleary with Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie, Little Freddie King, Hot 8 Brass Band and others, as well as food trucks, kids’ activities and more.
Federal City, 2500 Gen. Meyer Ave.; www.algiersdevelopment.com
Oct. 6
Art for Art’s Sake
Galleries and museums in the Warehouse District and on Magazine Street host receptions for new art shows.
Oct. 6
Beignet Fest
The festival features 30 types of sweet and savory beignets and music by Eric Lindell, Original Pinettes Brass Band, Imagination Movers and others.
New Orleans City Park Festival Grounds; www.beignetfest.com
Oct. 6
Blues, Brews & BBQ
The festival features live music and food.
Docville Farm, 5124 E. St. Bernard Ave., Violet, (504) 415-3718; www.visitstbernard.com
Oct. 6
Japan Fest
The annual celebration of Japanese culture includes taiko drumming, martial arts, dance, a tea ceremony, anime costumes, kimono dressing demonstrations, Japanese crafts and food and more.
New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, (504) 658-4100; www.japansocietyofneworleans.org
Oct. 6
Krewe du Vieux's Circ-azz Sideshow Spectacular
The krewe fundraiser features music by Bon Bon Vivant, a costume contest, an auction and more.
Republic NOLA, 828 S. Peters St.; www.kreweduvieux.org
Oct. 6
Greater New Orleans Pagan Pride Day
Spiral Rhythm performs and there’s a talk by Onion Foxwood at the festival.
First Unitarian Universalist Church, 5212 S. Claiborne Ave.; www.gnopaganpride.com
Oct. 6-7
Fall Garden Festival
There are plant and garden exhibits, plant sales, educational programs, kids’ activities, crafts and more.
New Orleans Botanical Garden, 5 Victory Ave., (504) 482-4888; www.neworleanscitypark/events/fall-garden-festival
Oct. 7
Celebracion Latina
There’s music by OTRA, Los Po-Boy-Citos, La Tran K, DJ Sosa and others, plus food from local restaurants, crafts and more. It’s free with regular zoo admission.
Audubon Zee, 6500 Magazine St., (504) 861-2537; www.auduboninstitute.org/celebracion-latina
Oct. 7
Muffuletta Festival
The festival features muffulettas, bocce ball games, dance performances, cooking demonstrations, video and more.
Nor-Joe Imports, 505 Frisco Ave., Metairie, (504) 833-9240; www.norjoe.com
Oct. 12-14
World War II Air, Sea & Land Festival
The event features military boats and planes, flamethrower demonstrations, music by the Victory Belles, interviews with veterans, kids’ activities, food vendors and more.
New Orleans Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd.; www.airsealandfest.com
Oct. 12-14
Crescent Blues & BBQ
Samantha Fish, Jimmie Vaughan, Shemekia Copeland, Don Bryant and others perform at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation’s annual free festival. There are two music stages, local and visiting barbecue vendors, an art market and more.
Lafayette Square, S. Maestri Place. (504) 558-6100; www.crescentcitybluesfest.com
Oct. 12-14
Gentilly Fest
Performers include Rebirth Brass Band, Michael Ward, Partners-N-Crime, Batiste Fathers & Sons and others, and there’s a kids’ village, food, crafts and health screenings.
Pontchartrain Park, 5701 Press Drive; www.gentillyfest.com
Oct. 12-14
Louisiana Gumbo Festival of Chackbay
There’s music by Jason Michael Carroll, Gyth Rigdon, Pepper Jelly, No Exit, Junior LaCrosse and others, plus cooking demonstrations, amusement rides, a pageant and more.
Chackbay-Choupic Fairgrounds, 345 Highway 304, Chackbay, (985) 633-2828; www.lagumbofest.com
Oct. 12-14
Voice of the Wetlands Festival
Tab Benoit, Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, Little Freddie King, Mia Borders and others perform. The festival raises awareness about coastal wetlands loss, and there’s live music, an art market, food and more.
5403 W. Park Ave., Houma; www.voiceofthewetlands.org
Oct. 13
Carnaval Latino
The festival features Latin music, a parade in the French Quarter and a party.
Downtown New Orleans; www.carnavalatinola.com
Oct. 13
Fall for Art
Art galleries open new shows and businesses stay open late in the neighborhood event in downtown Covington.
N. Columbia and Boston streets, Covington, (985) 892-8650; www.sttammanyartassociation.org
Oct. 13
Old Arabi Sugar Fest
The festival features live music, kids’ activities, crafts, a cooking contest and more.
Aycock Barn, 409 Aycock St., Arabi, (504) 278-4242; www.visitstbernard.com
Oct. 13
Tchouptoberfest
The Link Stryjewski Foundation’s Oktoberfest celebration features a specially brewed Munich dunkle and other beers, German food from Cochon Butcher, Piece of Meat, Company Burger and Bao & Noodle and music by Sexy Dex & the Fresh, Pearl Earl and others.
NOLA Brewing Co., 3001 Tchoupitoulas St.; www.linkstrykewsky.org
Oct. 13-14
Wooden Boat Festival
There’s a Quick-n-Dirty boat-building contest, a kids’ boat-building contest, displays of wooden boats, live music and more.
Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum, 133 Mabel Drive, Madisonville, (985) 845-9200; www.woodenboatfest.org
Oct. 13-14
Westbank Heritage Festival
Juvenile, Partners-N-Crime, Amanda Shaw, Raheem DeVaughn, Shamarr Allen and others perform.
Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd.; www.westbankheritagefest.com
Oct. 17-25
New Orleans Film Fest
The festival features slates of films made in Louisiana, by Caribbean directors and focusing on social changes. There are competitive divisions for features, documentaries, animated, experimental and short films. The festival also features panel discussions, parties and more.
Various locations; www.neworleansfilmsociety.org
Oct. 19-21
Ghosts in the Oaks
The Halloween celebration includes trick-or-treating, face painting, crafts, music, balloon animals and more.
New Orleans City Park, Amusement Park & Storyland, 5 Victory Ave., (504) 483-9376; www.neworleanscitypark.com
Oct. 19-21
Andouille Festival
The festival features andouille in a variety of dishes, live music, amusement rides, kids’ activities, a foot race, a second line and more.
St. John the Baptist Parish Community Center, 2900 Highway 51, LaPlace; www.andouillefestival.com
Oct. 19-21
Violet Oyster Festival
The festival features raw and cooked oyster dishes, music, games, amusement rides and more.
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2621 Colonial Blvd., Violet, (504) 682-7070; www.visitstbernard.com
Oct. 20
Krewe of Boo
A Mardi Gras-style float parade goes from Faubourg Marigny to the Warehouse District and is followed by the Monster Mash ball at Generations Hall. There’s a 2-mile Zombie run in the morning.
Oct. 20
Motown on the Boulevard
Michael Batiste performs at the fundraiser for Ashe Cultural Arts Center, and there’s food, music and more.
Ashe Cultural Arts Center, 1712 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 569-9070; www.ashecac.org
Oct. 20-21
Country Smooth Fest
The country music festival features Hunter Hayes, Justin Moore, Joe Nichols, Granger Smith, Raelynn and others on three stages.
NOLA Motorsports Park, 11075 Nicolle Blvd., Avondale; www.countrysmoothfest.com
Oct. 20-21
Rougarou Fest
Named for a mythical Cajun werewolf, the festival features a parade, a costume contest, live music, a scavenger hunt, kids activities, games, an outdoor movie screening, food and craft vendors and more.
7910 Park Ave., Houma, (985) 580-7289; www.rougaroufest.org
Oct. 26-28
Boo at the Zoo
The Halloween celebration at the zoo includes scary and nonscary haunted houses, zombie-themed ghost train rides, trick-or-treating, Star Wars characters, a costume contest, animal encounters, games, inflatables, a maze, entertainment and more.
Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., (504) 861-2537; www.auduboninstitute.org/batz
Oct. 26-28
Voodoo Music + Arts Experience
Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino, Arctic Monkeys, Modest Mouse, Odesza, Marilyn Manson and others perform at the rock and EDM festival. There also are interactive and immersive art installations, a beer garden, food vendors and more.
New Orleans City Park Festival Grounds; www.voodoofestival.com
Oct. 27-28
Antique Fall Street Fair
The fair features antiques, pottery, jewelry, crafts, food and more.
First, Second and Erlanger streets, Slidell; www.slidellantiques.com
Oct. 27-28
Crawloween
The Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium celebrates Halloween with scary bugs, animals exhibited inside pumpkins, bug-themed cookies, a “guess how many maggots are in the jar” contest and more.
Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium, 423 Canal St., (504) 524-2847; www.auduboninstitute.org
Nov. 2-4
Antique Trade Days
The event features vendors offering antiques, collectibles and crafts, and there’s music and food.
160 W. Pine St., Ponchatoula, (985) 351-4029; www.ponchatoulachamber.com
Nov. 2-4
Bucktown Seafood Festival
Rockin’ Dopsie Jr., Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band, Contraflow and Chee-Weez perform, and there’s seafood, games, a raffle and more.
1600 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 833-8224; www.bucktownseafoodfest.com
Nov. 2-3
Exploring the Diaspora: Cuba
Ashe Cultural Arts Center presents programs about the history, art, entertainment and more of nations of the African Diaspora. Cuba is featured in programs for adults and children.
Ashe Power House
Nov. 2-4
New Orleans Accordion Festival
Gil Goldstein headlines the inaugural festival, and accordionist play a variety of musical styles at various downtown locations.
www.nola-accordion-festival.com
Nov. 3
Bayou Bacchanal
The festival celebrates Caribbean cultures and Carnival traditions with music, dance and more.
Crescent Park, 2300 N. Peters St.; (504) 220-8441; www.bayoubacchanal.org
Nov. 3
Southdown Plantation’s Marketplace Artisan Craft Show
More than 300 booths featuring jewelry, handmade crafts, clothing, garden and seasonal items are spread out on Southdown Plantation’s grounds.
Southdown Plantation, 1208 Museum Drive, Houma, (985) 851-0154; www.southdownmuseum.org
Nov. 3-Dec. 9
Louisiana Renaissance Festival
Renaissance-inspired entertainment includes falconry, glassblowing, belly dancing, magic shows, music, jousting, knife throwing and more. There are themed weekends for masks, pirates, Celtic culture, time travelers and more.
46468 River Road, Hammond, (985) 429-9992; www.larf.org
Nov. 7-11
InFringe Festival
The alternative theater festival features plays, comedy, musicals, burlesque, cabaret, performance art, puppetry and children’s shows at venues in Faubourg Marigny and Bywater.
Nov. 9-11
Bayou Road Balloon Festival
The festival features hot air balloon rides, amusement rides, live music, an art market, a beer garden and food vendors.
Sidney D. Torres Memorial Park, 8245 Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette; www.bayouroadballoonfestival.com
Nov. 10
FORESTival: A Celebration of Art and Nature
There are presentations by resident artists plus live music, guided tours of the forest, food and more.
A Studio in the Woods, 13401 Patterson Road, (504) 392-4460; www.astudiointhewoods.org
Nov. 10-11
Covington Three Rivers Art Festival
The festival features more than 200 jury-selected artists exhibiting art, watercolors, crafts, jewelry, woodwork, metalwork, ceramics and more. There also are demonstrations, food vendors and kids’ activities.
Downtown Covington, (985) 327-9797; www.threeriversartfestival.com
Nov. 11
Oak Street Po-Boy Festival
There are creative po-boys from area restaurants and several stages of live music by performers including the George Porter Trio, Morning 40 Federation, 101 Runners and others.
Oak Street from Carrollton Avenue to Eagle Street; www.poboyfest.com
Nov. 14
The Price is Right
A live (non-televised) version of the TV game show includes games and prizes.
Saenger Theatre
Nov. 15-18
Words & Music
The literary festival is themed “Voices of New Orleans / Voices of the World” and features Jason Berry, Peter Cooley, Kim Vaz-Deville, Maurice Carlos Ruffin and others.
Renaissance New Orleans Pere Marquette French Quarter Area Hotel, 817 Common St.; www.onebookonenola.org
Nov. 16-17
NOLA Nerdlesque
The festival features showcases of local and visiting dancers performing acts inspired by Star Wars, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, sci-fi, video games, superheroes, cartoons and more.
Nov. 17
Audubon Nature Center Fall Festival
There’s live music, face painting, animal encounters, nature crafts, cooking demonstrations, s’mores, and food trucks.
Audubon Louisiana Nature Center, 11000 Lake Forest Blvd., (504) 861-2537; www.auduboninstitute.org
Nov. 17
Lower Coast Wine & Music Festival
There are tastings of more than 100 wines from around the globe, plus Scotch and craft beers, cooking demonstrations and music by Rick Trolsen, Amanda Walker, the New Aurora Saxophone Ensemble and others.
English Turn Country Club, One Clubhouse Drive, (504) 391-8000; www.lowercoastwinefestival.com
Nov. 17-18
Treme Creole Gumbo Festival
The free festival presented by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation features 10 gumbo vendors and music by Rebirth Brass Band, Hot 8 Brass Band, Shamarr Allen, Corey Henry and the Treme Funktet and others. There also are cooking demonstrations, an art market and kids activities.
Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St., (504) 558-6100; www.tremegumbofest.com
Nov. 23-25 & Nov. 30-Jan. 1
Celebration in the Oaks
Holiday lights adorn City Park’s ancient live oaks, New Orleans Botanical Garden, Storyland and amusement park, and there are train rides around the displays.
City Park, 5 Victory Ave., (504) 482-9402; www.neworleanscitypark.com/celebration-in-the-oaks
Nov. 30-Dec. 2
Plaquemines Parish Fair & Orange Festival
The parish fair includes shrimp-peeling, oyster-shucking and pie-eating contests, a pageant, amusement rides, food vendors, a 5K run/walk and more. There’s music by the Big River Band, Boot Hill, Junior and Sumtin Sneaky and others.
Fort Jackson, Buras, (504) 405-8535; www.orangefestival.com
Dec. 1
Harlem Globetrotters
The basketball team performs stunt shots and entertains.
Smoothie King Center
Dec. 6-9
LUNA Fete
The annual art expo features light and video installations and projections in Lafayette Square and on Fulton Street.
www.artsneworleans.org/event/luna-fete
Dec. 7
Napoleon Dynamite
There’s a screening of the cult hit movie and a Q&A with actor Jon Heder.
Joy Theater
Dec. 8
Running of the Santas
Holiday revelers make the trek from Manning’s Eat - Drink - Cheer to Generations Hall, and there’s costume contests and music by Category 6 and Paris Avenue.
Warehouse District; www.runningofthesantas.com
Dec. 12-15
PhotoNOLA
The New Orleans Photo Alliance’s annual festival features photography shows at area museums and galleries, a keynote address, gala, portfolio review and more.
Dec. 16
Caroling in Jackson Square
Candles and song sheets are provided for the annual singalong.
Jackson Square, 700 Decatur St.; www.patioplanters.net
Dec. 22-31
NOLA Christmas Fest
The holiday wonderland features an ice skating rink, carnival rides, inflatables, crafts, a gingerbread house exhibit, holiday characters, Christmas trees, events and more.
Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd.; www.nolachristmasfest.com
Dec. 31
Zoo Year’s Eve
The family-friendly New Year’s celebration takes place at midday and there are games, prizes, noise makers, music and appearances by the Pop Princesses.
Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., (504) 861-2537; www.auduboninstitute.org/zoo-year-eve