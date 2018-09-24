NOLA_Nerdlesque_Sonic

Dangrrr Doll performs as Sonic the Hedgehog at the NOLA Nerdlesque festival.

Festivals and Events

Through Nov. 2

New Orleans Nightmare

The haunted house is filled with gruesome clowns, Voodoo figures and more.

319 Butterworth St., Jefferson; www.neworleansnightmare.com

Sept. 28-29

Bogalusa Blues & Heritage Festival

Performers include Bobby Rush, Kenny Neal, Ruthie Foster and others, plus food and crafts.

Cassidy Park, 129 Ben Miller Drive, Bogalusa, (985) 205-1075; www.bogalusablues.com

Sept. 28-30

Carden Circus

The traditional circus features acrobats, animal acts and more.

UNO Lakefront Arena; www.supershrinecircus.com

Sept. 28

Soundtrack of New Orleans

The Amistad Research Center’s celebration of New Orleans’ tricentennial honors the Marsalis family and others and includes performances by flutist and composer Claudia Hayden, Germaine Bazzle, Deacon John Moore, Rebirth Brass Band and others.

Orpheum Theater; www.amistadresearchcenter.org

Sept. 28-30

Gretna Heritage Fest

Foreigner, Village People, Tone Loc and Montgomery Gentry headline the festival, and there are amusement rides, an art market, a beer garden, an Italian village and more in downtown Gretna.

Huey P. Long Avenue and downtown Gretna; www.gretnafest.com

Sept. 29-30

10th ANT-iversary Celebration

The Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium celebrates its 10th anniversary with bug encounters, beetle races, a bug cook-off, face painting, balloon artists, insect-shaped cookies, buggy birthday cake and more.

Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium, 423 Canal St., (504) 524-2847; www.auduboninstitute.org

Oct. 3-7

Tangipahoa Parish Fair

The fair includes a parade, a pageant, musical entertainment, a cook-off, a pie eating contest, a livestock show, amusement rides and more.

Tangipahoa Parish Fair Grounds, 400 Reid Ave., Amite, (985) 474-5424; www.tangifair.org

Oct. 4-6

Loup Garou Film Festival

The film festival features the horror flick The God Inside My Ear and other locally shot films.

Bar Redux, 801 Poland Ave., (504) 592-7083; www.barredux.tumblr.com

Oct. 5-Nov. 3

Scout Island Scream Park

The haunted attraction features several themed spooky tours, sideshow events, amusement rides, a kids’ area, food, drinks and more.

New Orleans City Park, Harrison Avenue; www.scoutislandscreampark.com

Oct. 5-6

Miss Louisiana

There are pageants to crown Miss Louisiana USA and Miss Louisiana Teen USA.

Jefferson Performing Arts Center; www.misslouisianausa.com

Oct. 5-6, 12-13, 19-20

Deutches Haus Oktoberfest

The local version of the German harvest festival includes oompah music and dancing, Dachshund races, a beer stein-holding contest, German beer, wine and food and more.

Deutsches Haus, 1700 Moss St.; www.oktoberfestnola.com

Oct. 5-6

Exploring the Diaspora: Senegal

Ashe Cultural Arts Center presents programs about the history, art, entertainment and more of nations of the African Diaspora. Senegal is featured in programs for adults and children.

Ashe Power House; www.ashecac.org

Oct. 5-7

Treme Fall Fest

Showcasing the culture of Treme, the festival features performances by Hot 8 Brass Band, John Boutte, Dejan’s Olympia Brass Band, Shannon Powell with the Treme All-Stars and others, as well as tours of St. Augustine Catholic Church and kids’ activities. The patron party is Friday, and there’s a gospel concert Sunday.

St. Augustine Catholic Church, 1210 Gov. Nicholls St.; www.tremefest.com

Oct. 6

Algiers Fest

There’s music by Jon Cleary with Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie, Little Freddie King, Hot 8 Brass Band and others, as well as food trucks, kids’ activities and more.

Federal City, 2500 Gen. Meyer Ave.; www.algiersdevelopment.com

Oct. 6

Art for Art’s Sake

Galleries and museums in the Warehouse District and on Magazine Street host receptions for new art shows.

Oct. 6

Beignet Fest

The festival features 30 types of sweet and savory beignets and music by Eric Lindell, Original Pinettes Brass Band, Imagination Movers and others.

New Orleans City Park Festival Grounds; www.beignetfest.com

Oct. 6

Blues, Brews & BBQ

The festival features live music and food.

Docville Farm, 5124 E. St. Bernard Ave., Violet, (504) 415-3718; www.visitstbernard.com

Oct. 6

Japan Fest

The annual celebration of Japanese culture includes taiko drumming, martial arts, dance, a tea ceremony, anime costumes, kimono dressing demonstrations, Japanese crafts and food and more.

New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins C. Diboll Circle, (504) 658-4100; www.japansocietyofneworleans.org

Oct. 6

Krewe du Vieux's Circ-azz Sideshow Spectacular

The krewe fundraiser features music by Bon Bon Vivant, a costume contest, an auction and more.

Republic NOLA, 828 S. Peters St.; www.kreweduvieux.org

Oct. 6

Greater New Orleans Pagan Pride Day

Spiral Rhythm performs and there’s a talk by Onion Foxwood at the festival.

First Unitarian Universalist Church, 5212 S. Claiborne Ave.; www.gnopaganpride.com

Oct. 6-7

Fall Garden Festival

There are plant and garden exhibits, plant sales, educational programs, kids’ activities, crafts and more.

New Orleans Botanical Garden, 5 Victory Ave., (504) 482-4888; www.neworleanscitypark/events/fall-garden-festival

Oct. 7

Celebracion Latina

There’s music by OTRA, Los Po-Boy-Citos, La Tran K, DJ Sosa and others, plus food from local restaurants, crafts and more. It’s free with regular zoo admission.

Audubon Zee, 6500 Magazine St., (504) 861-2537; www.auduboninstitute.org/celebracion-latina

Oct. 7

Muffuletta Festival

The festival features muffulettas, bocce ball games, dance performances, cooking demonstrations, video and more.

Nor-Joe Imports, 505 Frisco Ave., Metairie, (504) 833-9240; www.norjoe.com

Oct. 12-14

World War II Air, Sea & Land Festival

The event features military boats and planes, flamethrower demonstrations, music by the Victory Belles, interviews with veterans, kids’ activities, food vendors and more.

New Orleans Lakefront Airport, 6001 Stars and Stripes Blvd.; www.airsealandfest.com

Oct. 12-14

Crescent Blues & BBQ

Samantha Fish, Jimmie Vaughan, Shemekia Copeland, Don Bryant and others perform at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation’s annual free festival. There are two music stages, local and visiting barbecue vendors, an art market and more.

Lafayette Square, S. Maestri Place. (504) 558-6100; www.crescentcitybluesfest.com

Oct. 12-14

Gentilly Fest

Performers include Rebirth Brass Band, Michael Ward, Partners-N-Crime, Batiste Fathers & Sons and others, and there’s a kids’ village, food, crafts and health screenings.

Pontchartrain Park, 5701 Press Drive; www.gentillyfest.com

Oct. 12-14

Louisiana Gumbo Festival of Chackbay

There’s music by Jason Michael Carroll, Gyth Rigdon, Pepper Jelly, No Exit, Junior LaCrosse and others, plus cooking demonstrations, amusement rides, a pageant and more.

Chackbay-Choupic Fairgrounds, 345 Highway 304, Chackbay, (985) 633-2828; www.lagumbofest.com

Oct. 12-14

Voice of the Wetlands Festival

Tab Benoit, Walter “Wolfman” Washington, Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band, Little Freddie King, Mia Borders and others perform. The festival raises awareness about coastal wetlands loss, and there’s live music, an art market, food and more.

5403 W. Park Ave., Houma; www.voiceofthewetlands.org

Oct. 13

Carnaval Latino

The festival features Latin music, a parade in the French Quarter and a party.

Downtown New Orleans; www.carnavalatinola.com

Oct. 13

Fall for Art

Art galleries open new shows and businesses stay open late in the neighborhood event in downtown Covington.

N. Columbia and Boston streets, Covington, (985) 892-8650; www.sttammanyartassociation.org

Oct. 13

Old Arabi Sugar Fest

The festival features live music, kids’ activities, crafts, a cooking contest and more.

Aycock Barn, 409 Aycock St., Arabi, (504) 278-4242; www.visitstbernard.com

Oct. 13

Tchouptoberfest

The Link Stryjewski Foundation’s Oktoberfest celebration features a specially brewed Munich dunkle and other beers, German food from Cochon Butcher, Piece of Meat, Company Burger and Bao & Noodle and music by Sexy Dex & the Fresh, Pearl Earl and others.

NOLA Brewing Co., 3001 Tchoupitoulas St.; www.linkstrykewsky.org

Oct. 13-14

Wooden Boat Festival

There’s a Quick-n-Dirty boat-building contest, a kids’ boat-building contest, displays of wooden boats, live music and more.

Lake Pontchartrain Basin Maritime Museum, 133 Mabel Drive, Madisonville, (985) 845-9200; www.woodenboatfest.org

Oct. 13-14

Westbank Heritage Festival

Juvenile, Partners-N-Crime, Amanda Shaw, Raheem DeVaughn, Shamarr Allen and others perform.

Alario Center, 2000 Segnette Blvd.; www.westbankheritagefest.com

Oct. 17-25

New Orleans Film Fest

The festival features slates of films made in Louisiana, by Caribbean directors and focusing on social changes. There are competitive divisions for features, documentaries, animated, experimental and short films. The festival also features panel discussions, parties and more.

Various locations; www.neworleansfilmsociety.org

Oct. 19-21

Ghosts in the Oaks

The Halloween celebration includes trick-or-treating, face painting, crafts, music, balloon animals and more.

New Orleans City Park, Amusement Park & Storyland, 5 Victory Ave., (504) 483-9376; www.neworleanscitypark.com

Oct. 19-21

Andouille Festival

The festival features andouille in a variety of dishes, live music, amusement rides, kids’ activities, a foot race, a second line and more.

St. John the Baptist Parish Community Center, 2900 Highway 51, LaPlace; www.andouillefestival.com

Oct. 19-21

Violet Oyster Festival

The festival features raw and cooked oyster dishes, music, games, amusement rides and more.

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2621 Colonial Blvd., Violet, (504) 682-7070; www.visitstbernard.com

Oct. 20

Krewe of Boo

A Mardi Gras-style float parade goes from Faubourg Marigny to the Warehouse District and is followed by the Monster Mash ball at Generations Hall. There’s a 2-mile Zombie run in the morning.

www.kreweofboo.com

Oct. 20

Motown on the Boulevard

Michael Batiste performs at the fundraiser for Ashe Cultural Arts Center, and there’s food, music and more.

Ashe Cultural Arts Center, 1712 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 569-9070; www.ashecac.org

Oct. 20-21

Country Smooth Fest

The country music festival features Hunter Hayes, Justin Moore, Joe Nichols, Granger Smith, Raelynn and others on three stages.

NOLA Motorsports Park, 11075 Nicolle Blvd., Avondale; www.countrysmoothfest.com

Oct. 20-21

Rougarou Fest

Named for a mythical Cajun werewolf, the festival features a parade, a costume contest, live music, a scavenger hunt, kids activities, games, an outdoor movie screening, food and craft vendors and more.

7910 Park Ave., Houma, (985) 580-7289; www.rougaroufest.org

Oct. 26-28

Boo at the Zoo

The Halloween celebration at the zoo includes scary and nonscary haunted houses, zombie-themed ghost train rides, trick-or-treating, Star Wars characters, a costume contest, animal encounters, games, inflatables, a maze, entertainment and more.

Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., (504) 861-2537; www.auduboninstitute.org/batz

Oct. 26-28

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

Mumford & Sons, Childish Gambino, Arctic Monkeys, Modest Mouse, Odesza, Marilyn Manson and others perform at the rock and EDM festival. There also are interactive and immersive art installations, a beer garden, food vendors and more.

New Orleans City Park Festival Grounds; www.voodoofestival.com

Oct. 27-28

Antique Fall Street Fair

The fair features antiques, pottery, jewelry, crafts, food and more.

First, Second and Erlanger streets, Slidell; www.slidellantiques.com

Oct. 27-28

Crawloween

The Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium celebrates Halloween with scary bugs, animals exhibited inside pumpkins, bug-themed cookies, a “guess how many maggots are in the jar” contest and more.

Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium, 423 Canal St., (504) 524-2847; www.auduboninstitute.org

Nov. 2-4

Antique Trade Days

The event features vendors offering antiques, collectibles and crafts, and there’s music and food.

160 W. Pine St., Ponchatoula, (985) 351-4029; www.ponchatoulachamber.com

Nov. 2-4

Bucktown Seafood Festival

Rockin’ Dopsie Jr., Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band, Contraflow and Chee-Weez perform, and there’s seafood, games, a raffle and more.

1600 Lake Ave., Metairie, (504) 833-8224; www.bucktownseafoodfest.com

Nov. 2-3

Exploring the Diaspora: Cuba

Ashe Cultural Arts Center presents programs about the history, art, entertainment and more of nations of the African Diaspora. Cuba is featured in programs for adults and children.

Ashe Power House

Nov. 2-4

New Orleans Accordion Festival

Gil Goldstein headlines the inaugural festival, and accordionist play a variety of musical styles at various downtown locations.

www.nola-accordion-festival.com

Nov. 3

Bayou Bacchanal

The festival celebrates Caribbean cultures and Carnival traditions with music, dance and more.

Crescent Park, 2300 N. Peters St.; (504) 220-8441; www.bayoubacchanal.org

Nov. 3

Southdown Plantation’s Marketplace Artisan Craft Show

More than 300 booths featuring jewelry, handmade crafts, clothing, garden and seasonal items are spread out on Southdown Plantation’s grounds.

Southdown Plantation, 1208 Museum Drive, Houma, (985) 851-0154; www.southdownmuseum.org

Nov. 3-Dec. 9

Louisiana Renaissance Festival

Renaissance-inspired entertainment includes falconry, glassblowing, belly dancing, magic shows, music, jousting, knife throwing and more. There are themed weekends for masks, pirates, Celtic culture, time travelers and more.

46468 River Road, Hammond, (985) 429-9992; www.larf.org

Nov. 7-11

InFringe Festival

The alternative theater festival features plays, comedy, musicals, burlesque, cabaret, performance art, puppetry and children’s shows at venues in Faubourg Marigny and Bywater.

www.infringefest.com

Nov. 9-11

Bayou Road Balloon Festival

The festival features hot air balloon rides, amusement rides, live music, an art market, a beer garden and food vendors.

Sidney D. Torres Memorial Park, 8245 Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette; www.bayouroadballoonfestival.com

Nov. 10

FORESTival: A Celebration of Art and Nature

There are presentations by resident artists plus live music, guided tours of the forest, food and more.

A Studio in the Woods, 13401 Patterson Road, (504) 392-4460; www.astudiointhewoods.org

Nov. 10-11

Covington Three Rivers Art Festival

The festival features more than 200 jury-selected artists exhibiting art, watercolors, crafts, jewelry, woodwork, metalwork, ceramics and more. There also are demonstrations, food vendors and kids’ activities.

Downtown Covington, (985) 327-9797; www.threeriversartfestival.com

Nov. 11

Oak Street Po-Boy Festival

There are creative po-boys from area restaurants and several stages of live music by performers including the George Porter Trio, Morning 40 Federation, 101 Runners and others.

Oak Street from Carrollton Avenue to Eagle Street; www.poboyfest.com

Nov. 14

The Price is Right

A live (non-televised) version of the TV game show includes games and prizes.

Saenger Theatre

Nov. 15-18

Words & Music

The literary festival is themed “Voices of New Orleans / Voices of the World” and features Jason Berry, Peter Cooley, Kim Vaz-Deville, Maurice Carlos Ruffin and others.

Renaissance New Orleans Pere Marquette French Quarter Area Hotel, 817 Common St.; www.onebookonenola.org

Nov. 16-17

NOLA Nerdlesque

The festival features showcases of local and visiting dancers performing acts inspired by Star Wars, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, sci-fi, video games, superheroes, cartoons and more.

CAC; www.nolanerdlesque.com

Nov. 17

Audubon Nature Center Fall Festival

There’s live music, face painting, animal encounters, nature crafts, cooking demonstrations, s’mores, and food trucks.

Audubon Louisiana Nature Center, 11000 Lake Forest Blvd., (504) 861-2537; www.auduboninstitute.org

Nov. 17

Lower Coast Wine & Music Festival

There are tastings of more than 100 wines from around the globe, plus Scotch and craft beers, cooking demonstrations and music by Rick Trolsen, Amanda Walker, the New Aurora Saxophone Ensemble and others.

English Turn Country Club, One Clubhouse Drive, (504) 391-8000; www.lowercoastwinefestival.com

Nov. 17-18

Treme Creole Gumbo Festival

The free festival presented by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation features 10 gumbo vendors and music by Rebirth Brass Band, Hot 8 Brass Band, Shamarr Allen, Corey Henry and the Treme Funktet and others. There also are cooking demonstrations, an art market and kids activities.

Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St., (504) 558-6100; www.tremegumbofest.com

Nov. 23-25 & Nov. 30-Jan. 1

Celebration in the Oaks

Holiday lights adorn City Park’s ancient live oaks, New Orleans Botanical Garden, Storyland and amusement park, and there are train rides around the displays.

City Park, 5 Victory Ave., (504) 482-9402; www.neworleanscitypark.com/celebration-in-the-oaks

Nov. 30-Dec. 2

Plaquemines Parish Fair & Orange Festival

The parish fair includes shrimp-peeling, oyster-shucking and pie-eating contests, a pageant, amusement rides, food vendors, a 5K run/walk and more. There’s music by the Big River Band, Boot Hill, Junior and Sumtin Sneaky and others.

Fort Jackson, Buras, (504) 405-8535; www.orangefestival.com

Dec. 1

Harlem Globetrotters

The basketball team performs stunt shots and entertains.

Smoothie King Center

Dec. 6-9

LUNA Fete

The annual art expo features light and video installations and projections in Lafayette Square and on Fulton Street.

www.artsneworleans.org/event/luna-fete

Dec. 7

Napoleon Dynamite

There’s a screening of the cult hit movie and a Q&A with actor Jon Heder.

Joy Theater

Dec. 8

Running of the Santas

Holiday revelers make the trek from Manning’s Eat - Drink - Cheer to Generations Hall, and there’s costume contests and music by Category 6 and Paris Avenue.

Warehouse District; www.runningofthesantas.com

Dec. 12-15

PhotoNOLA

The New Orleans Photo Alliance’s annual festival features photography shows at area museums and galleries, a keynote address, gala, portfolio review and more.

www.photonola.org

Dec. 16

Caroling in Jackson Square

Candles and song sheets are provided for the annual singalong.

Jackson Square, 700 Decatur St.; www.patioplanters.net

Dec. 22-31

NOLA Christmas Fest

The holiday wonderland features an ice skating rink, carnival rides, inflatables, crafts, a gingerbread house exhibit, holiday characters, Christmas trees, events and more.

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, 900 Convention Center Blvd.; www.nolachristmasfest.com

Dec. 31

Zoo Year’s Eve

The family-friendly New Year’s celebration takes place at midday and there are games, prizes, noise makers, music and appearances by the Pop Princesses.

Audubon Zoo, 6500 Magazine St., (504) 861-2537; www.auduboninstitute.org/zoo-year-eve

