A “barracuda” is a synchronized swimming maneuver in which a swimmer thrusts her hands over her head, while upside down, to propel her body straight out of the water, pointed toes first.
It’s one of the trickier moves Laura-Zoe Humphreys has worked on with members of Aqua Mob, New Orleans’ water ballet troupe. For the last three years, it has presented one-act dramas combining synchronized swimming, aerialists and condensed versions of dystopic novels. This year, the group presents “Watership Damn!,” a reworking of Richard Adams’ novel (and a subsequent film) “Watership Down,” at the Drifter Hotel Sept. 26-28 and Oct. 3-5.
Much like the original story, “Watership Damn!” begins with a rabbit’s nightmarish vision that its warren, or home, is doomed. Diver warns the other rabbits that they must leave, but few believe him. Several rabbits join Diver to look for a new home with the aid of a seagull. In the novel, which is set in England, Watership Down is the rabbits’ destination, but the water ballet follows its own plot.
While Aqua Mob’s water ballets have a lighthearted look, with sparkly aquatic costumes and big bunny ears, its stories have dark, political overtones. Aqua Mob founder Alayne Gobeille’s first water ballet drama was “Two Legs Bad,” an adaptation of George Orwell’s political allegory “Animal Farm.” Set in a water park, sea creatures overthrow human captors but then the leaders of the revolution abuse their authority. Last year, “The Last!” was an adaptation of the fantasy novel “The Last Unicorn,” in which a unicorn leaves its forest to see if there are other unicorns in the world and confronts a nemesis who imprisons other creatures.
“Watership Damn!” combines the main elements of the previous shows. There are water ballet numbers, aerialists performing above the pool and a live band.
In weekly swimming practices, the group has improved its swimming skills, Gobeille says. Synchronized swimming requires mastering techniques to keep one’s body at the water’s surface or with some of the body out of water.
“Synchronized swimming is something that seems easy until you actually try it,” Humphreys says.
Humphreys, who is a cultural anthropologist at Tulane University, began synchronized swimming at age 11 while growing up in Canada and competed at a regional level through high school. While she swam regularly through a decade in college and graduate school, she got back into synchronized swimming via Aqua Mob (and recently watched a boxed set of the films of American water ballet and movie star Esther Williams).
Some Aqua Mob members have synchronized swimming experience. Humphreys has been coaching the group to do water ballet moves out of “tub” (knees tucked to chest) and “flamingo” (one leg straight, one leg bent at the knee) positions. Synchronized swimming normally is done in deep pools and swimmers never touch the bottom, but since the deep end of the pool at the Drifter Hotel is less than 6 feet, some routines require improvisations. The show includes a water ballet duet and numbers with more sophisticated moves in the deep end, as well as some shallow-end action in which the cast can’t help but touch the ground. But in any depth, performers need to learn to do choreography underwater, without hearing music to keep a beat or seeing other performers.
“We do a lift where people have to go underwater in one formation and come up in another,” Humphreys says. “Some people have to lay flat on the bottom while others pass over them.”
During the show, there is a food stall and drink specials at the Drifter Hotel bar. Because of the bar, the show is not open to patrons under age 21, with the exception of a family-friendly performance Saturday, Sept. 28.