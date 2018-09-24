It's become a local holiday tradition like Celebration in the Oaks and Mr. Bingle: The Amazing Acro-Cats will return to the AllWays Theater in the Faubourg Marigny for a December residency.

The circus troupe of rescued housecats that perform tricks (or not, depending on their mood) have been coming to New Orleans each December for many years now, but this year's trip has special significance, as Acro-Cats founder and wrangler Samantha Martin has been spending most of 2018 undergoing treatment for cancer. The New Orleans engagement will mark Martin's return to the Acro-Cat stage.

"Celebrate Christmas (or Catmas) with us by watching cats jump through wreaths, roll an ornament, push a sleigh and performing an array of other seasonal tricks," says the Acro-Cats website — but as Gambit noted in a 2014 review:

"The expectations for performing cats are quite a bit lower than those for performing dogs. A border collie can be trained to run an obstacle course, dance on its hind legs, find objects and probably even unload a dishwasher. The Acro-Cats' talents were more modest: scampering across a tightrope, jumping from platform to platform and ringing a bell. The last was the particular specialty of the show's star, a white cat named Tuna, who rang a hotel front-desk bell and a cowbell with equal enthusiasm (not much)."

Of course, the greatest pleasures in the show involve the Acro-Cats disdaining tricks or simply wandering into the audience — because cats are cats.

The show runs Dec. 7-23, and tickets ($21-$35) are on sale now.