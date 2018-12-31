Twelfth Night is the beginning of Carnival and birthday of Joan of Arc, who led the French in victories against the British near the end of the Hundred Years War. She was burned at the stake at the age of 19 and later canonized as a saint. Members of the Krewe of Joan of Arc celebrate the Maid of Orleans by donning medieval costumes and following a stand-in Joan of Arc in a parade through the French Quarter.
The route starts at Iberville and St. Peter Streets and crosses the historic district on Chartres Street. Among the parade stops is a blessing at the St. Louis Cathedral. The krewe proceeds to the Ursuline Convent and then Decatur and St. Philip streets for a salute at the statue of Joan of Arc.
The parade ends at Jackson Square and Washington Artillery Park.
7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 6 in the French Quarter; www.joanofarcparade.org.