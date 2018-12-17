NOLA ChristmasFest creates a winter wonderland inside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.
Hall H is decked out in holiday decor and attractions include ice skating, slides, snowball fights, amusement rides, a climbing wall, photos with Santa Claus, a display of gingerbread houses, giant inflatables, crafts, cookie decorating and more.
New this year are “Snowzilla,” on which participants can slide down a 90-foot ramp, a giant snowman, curling on artificial ice, a padded “polar” golf course and a giant snowglobe for taking selfies. Many activities, such as ice skating and rides, are included with general admission.
Tickets $20. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Dec. 20-23 and 26-31; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24; 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 25. Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Hall H, 900 Convention Center Blvd.; www.nolachristmasfest.com.