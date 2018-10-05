The dream of the '90s is back on our TV screens (Murphy Brown, Will & Grace, the Roseanne-less Roseanne), and now it's coming to local stages: Jerry Seinfeld will perform two standup shows at the Saenger Theatre Dec. 14.
Seinfeld, whose most recent project is the Netflix series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, has drawn heat (and some praise) in recent years for complaining that college campuses are now too "PC" for comedians (a charge also leveled by Chris Rock).
Seinfeld will perform two shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tickets ($50-$165) go on sale Oct. 12 at noon.