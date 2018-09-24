Concerts
Sept. 25
Lord Huron and Cut Worms
Civic Theatre
Sept. 26
Deaf Wish
Poor Boys
The Decemberists and Kacy & Clayton
Civic Theatre
Future Generations
Gasa Gasa
Sept. 27
Pell
House of Blues
Sept. 29
Gabriel Garzon-Montano
House of Blues
The Growlers
House of Blues
Ronnie Milsap
Jefferson Performing Arts Center
Sept. 30
Mat Kearney and Atlas Genius
Joy Theater
Oct. 2
Mothers
Gasa Gasa
Sheepdogs
Santos Bar
Oct. 3
Lauryn Hill, Nas and Shabazz Palaces
UNO Lakefront Arena
The Slackers and Joystick
Santos Bar
Oct. 4
Lydia Lunch
Santos Bar
Oct. 5
Anderson East and Black Pumas
Joy Theater
Sweet Soul Music Tour: Betty Wright, Roi Anthony, Lacee and others
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
Oct. 6
Dirty Heads, Just Loud and Jukebox the Ghost
Joy Theater
Father John Misty and King Tuff
Civic Theatre
Oct. 7
Jungle
Republic
Oct. 9
King Khan and the Shrines and Gabriella Cohen
One Eyed Jacks
Public Image Ltd.
Civic Theatre
Windhand and Satan’s Satyrs
Gasa Gasa
Oct. 10
Fall Out Boy
Smoothie King Center
Oct. 11
CHVRCHES
Joy Theater
Pile and Spirit of the Beehive
Gasa Gasa
Oct. 11
Phil Cook
One Eyed Jacks
Oct. 12
MercyMe and Tenth Avenue North
Smoothie King Center
RBRM — Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky & Mike
UNO Lakefront Arena
The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band
House of Blues
UB40
House of Blues
Oct. 12-13
Tony Allen with Ha Sizzle, FJ Lil Man, Kumasi Afrobeat Orchestra and others
The Music Box Village
Oct. 13
Brockhampton
Orpheum Theater
Family and Friends
Gasa Gasa
HONNE
One Eyed Jacks
Houndmouth and Family of the Year
Republic
Tamia
House of Blues
Welshly Arms and The Glorious Sons
House of Blues
Gambit's fall 2018 guide to arts & entertainment: your guide to concerts, festivals, films and events
New Orleans is not a place for those who suffer from FOMO: Fear of Missing Out. There isn’t enough time in a fall weekend to keep up with all …
Oct. 14
Natalie Prass
Gasa Gasa
Oct. 15
The Breeders
Civic Theatre
Oct. 16
Lily Allen
House of Blues
Oct. 17
Bob Moses
Republic
Oct. 18
Kikagaku Moyo
Gasa Gasa
Lee Bains III
Santos Bar
Tauk and Funk You
Tipitina’s
We Were Promised Jetpacks
House of Blues
Oct. 19
Beartooth
House of Blues
White Denim and Rotem
One Eyed Jacks
Wild Nothing
Gasa Gasa
Oct. 20
John Hiatt
House of Blues
Trombone Shorty’s Hometown Threauxdown featuring Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and others
Champions Square
Oct. 21
Whose Hat Is This?
Gasa Gasa
Oct. 23
Alice in Chains
Saenger Theatre
Oct. 24
Kero Kero Bonito
Hi-Ho Lounge
Maxwell
Saenger Theatre
Oct. 25
Cloud Nothings and Tiger Hatchery
Gasa Gasa
Here Come the Mummies
Tipitina’s
Mike Shinoda
House of Blues
Oh Sees, Prettiest Eyes and Spelling
One Eyed Jacks
Oct. 26
Lauren Daigle and AHI
Saenger Theatre
The Lemon Twigs and Jungle Green
One Eyed Jacks
Swingin’ Utters
Santos Bar
Oct. 27
Lost Bayou Ramblers and GIVERS
One Eyed Jacks
Oct. 31
Ed Sheeran and Snow Patrol
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Quintron and Miss Pussycat and JEFF the Brotherhood
One Eyed Jacks
Nov. 1
Danity Kane, DAWN and Dumblonde
House of Blues
Handsome Jack and All Them Witches
One Eyed Jacks
Nov. 2
Blue October and Kitten
House of Blues
Keith Urban
Smoothie King Center
Thievery Corporation and Julian Marley
Joy Theater
Nov. 3
Hippo Campus and The Districts
House of Blues
The Slackers
Santos
Nov. 4
Underoath, Dance Gavin Dance, Crown the Empire and The Plot in You
Joy Theater
Nov. 6
Simple Minds
Saenger Theatre
Nov. 8
Phosphorescent, Liz Cooper and Stampeded
One Eyed Jacks
Slightly Stoopid
Joy Theater
Nov. 9
Bass Drum of Death
Santos
Christina Aguilera and Big Boi
Saenger Theatre
Nov. 12
Wye Oak and Thor & Friends
One Eyed Jacks
Nov. 13
Cory Henry and the Funk Apostles
One Eyed Jacks
Ian Sweet and Young Jesus
Gasa Gasa
Nov. 14
The Night Game
Gasa Gasa
Sparta
House of Blues
Nov. 17
Lil Yachty and Bhad Bhabie
Joy Theater
Low Cut Connie
Gasa Gasa
Ty Segall and Emmett Kelly
One Eyed Jacks
Nov. 19
Iceage, Black Lips and Surfbort
One Eyed Jacks
Nov. 20
August Greene
Saenger Theatre
The Internet
House of Blues
Nov. 21
Ghost
Orpheum Theater
Nov. 23-25
Nine Inch Nails and The Jesus and Mary Chain
Saenger Theatre
Nov. 25
Silverstein, Hawthorne Heights, As Cities Burn and Capstan
House of Blues
Nov. 26
Mac DeMarco
The Music Box Village
Nov. 29
Daughtry
Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts
Minus the Bear and Tera Melos
House of Blues
Patterson Hood
One Eyed Jacks
Nov. 30-Dec. 1
The Vijay Iyer Sextet
Contemporary Arts Center
Dec. 2
Broncho
Gasa Gasa
Dec. 3
Born Ruffians
Gasa Gasa
Dec. 5
John Butler Trio
Joy Theater
Dec. 6
Atmosphere, deM atlaS, The Lioness and DJ Keezy
Joy Theater
Elton John
Smoothie King Center
Jorja Smith
Republic
Dec. 14
Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch and Lauren Alaina
Champions Square
Dec. 15
6LACK
Joy Theater
Mannheim Steamroller
Saenger Theatre
Dec. 19
Trans-Siberian Orchestra
Smoothie King Center
Dec. 31
Zebra
House of Blues