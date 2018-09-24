Concerts

Sept. 25

Lord Huron and Cut Worms

Civic Theatre

Sept. 26

Deaf Wish

Poor Boys

The Decemberists and Kacy & Clayton

Civic Theatre

Future Generations

Gasa Gasa

Sept. 27

Pell

House of Blues

Sept. 29

Gabriel Garzon-Montano

House of Blues

The Growlers

House of Blues

Ronnie Milsap

Jefferson Performing Arts Center

Sept. 30

Mat Kearney and Atlas Genius

Joy Theater

Oct. 2

Mothers

Gasa Gasa

Sheepdogs

Santos Bar

Oct. 3

Lauryn Hill, Nas and Shabazz Palaces

UNO Lakefront Arena

The Slackers and Joystick

Santos Bar

Oct. 4

Lydia Lunch

Santos Bar

Oct. 5

Anderson East and Black Pumas

Joy Theater

Sweet Soul Music Tour: Betty Wright, Roi Anthony, Lacee and others

Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

Oct. 6

Dirty Heads, Just Loud and Jukebox the Ghost

Joy Theater

Father John Misty and King Tuff

Civic Theatre

Oct. 7

Jungle

Republic

Oct. 9

King Khan and the Shrines and Gabriella Cohen

One Eyed Jacks

Public Image Ltd.

Civic Theatre

Windhand and Satan’s Satyrs

Gasa Gasa

Oct. 10

Fall Out Boy

Smoothie King Center

Oct. 11

CHVRCHES

Joy Theater

Pile and Spirit of the Beehive

Gasa Gasa

Oct. 11

Phil Cook

One Eyed Jacks

Oct. 12

MercyMe and Tenth Avenue North

Smoothie King Center

RBRM — Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky & Mike

UNO Lakefront Arena

The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band

House of Blues

UB40

House of Blues

Oct. 12-13

Tony Allen with Ha Sizzle, FJ Lil Man, Kumasi Afrobeat Orchestra and others

The Music Box Village

Oct. 13

Brockhampton

Orpheum Theater

Family and Friends

Gasa Gasa

HONNE

One Eyed Jacks

Houndmouth and Family of the Year

Republic

Tamia

House of Blues

Welshly Arms and The Glorious Sons

House of Blues

Oct. 14

Natalie Prass

Gasa Gasa

Oct. 15

The Breeders

Civic Theatre

Oct. 16

Lily Allen

House of Blues

Oct. 17

Bob Moses

Republic

Oct. 18

Kikagaku Moyo

Gasa Gasa

Lee Bains III

Santos Bar

Tauk and Funk You

Tipitina’s

We Were Promised Jetpacks

House of Blues

Oct. 19

Beartooth

House of Blues

White Denim and Rotem

One Eyed Jacks

Wild Nothing

Gasa Gasa

Oct. 20

John Hiatt

House of Blues

Trombone Shorty’s Hometown Threauxdown featuring Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Preservation Hall Jazz Band and others

Champions Square

Oct. 21

Whose Hat Is This?

Gasa Gasa

Oct. 23

Alice in Chains

Saenger Theatre

Oct. 24

Kero Kero Bonito

Hi-Ho Lounge

Maxwell

Saenger Theatre

Oct. 25

Cloud Nothings and Tiger Hatchery

Gasa Gasa

Here Come the Mummies

Tipitina’s

Mike Shinoda

House of Blues

Oh Sees, Prettiest Eyes and Spelling

One Eyed Jacks

Oct. 26

Lauren Daigle and AHI

Saenger Theatre

The Lemon Twigs and Jungle Green

One Eyed Jacks

Swingin’ Utters

Santos Bar

Oct. 27

Lost Bayou Ramblers and GIVERS

One Eyed Jacks

Oct. 31

Ed Sheeran and Snow Patrol

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Quintron and Miss Pussycat and JEFF the Brotherhood

One Eyed Jacks

Nov. 1

Danity Kane, DAWN and Dumblonde

House of Blues

Handsome Jack and All Them Witches

One Eyed Jacks

Nov. 2

Blue October and Kitten

House of Blues

Keith Urban

Smoothie King Center

Thievery Corporation and Julian Marley

Joy Theater

Nov. 3

Hippo Campus and The Districts

House of Blues

The Slackers

Santos

Nov. 4

Underoath, Dance Gavin Dance, Crown the Empire and The Plot in You

Joy Theater

Nov. 6

Simple Minds

Saenger Theatre

Nov. 8

Phosphorescent, Liz Cooper and Stampeded

One Eyed Jacks

Slightly Stoopid

Joy Theater

Nov. 9

Bass Drum of Death

Santos

Christina Aguilera and Big Boi

Saenger Theatre

Nov. 12

Wye Oak and Thor & Friends

One Eyed Jacks

Nov. 13

Cory Henry and the Funk Apostles

One Eyed Jacks

Ian Sweet and Young Jesus

Gasa Gasa

Nov. 14

The Night Game

Gasa Gasa

Sparta

House of Blues

Nov. 17

Lil Yachty and Bhad Bhabie

Joy Theater

Low Cut Connie

Gasa Gasa

Ty Segall and Emmett Kelly

One Eyed Jacks

Nov. 19

Iceage, Black Lips and Surfbort

One Eyed Jacks

Nov. 20

August Greene

Saenger Theatre

The Internet

House of Blues

Nov. 21

Ghost

Orpheum Theater

Nov. 23-25

Nine Inch Nails and The Jesus and Mary Chain

Saenger Theatre

Nov. 25

Silverstein, Hawthorne Heights, As Cities Burn and Capstan

House of Blues

Nov. 26

Mac DeMarco

The Music Box Village

Nov. 29

Daughtry

Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts

Minus the Bear and Tera Melos

House of Blues

Patterson Hood

One Eyed Jacks

Nov. 30-Dec. 1

The Vijay Iyer Sextet

Contemporary Arts Center

Dec. 2

Broncho

Gasa Gasa

Dec. 3

Born Ruffians

Gasa Gasa

Dec. 5

John Butler Trio

Joy Theater

Dec. 6

Atmosphere, deM atlaS, The Lioness and DJ Keezy

Joy Theater

Elton John

Smoothie King Center

Jorja Smith

Republic

Dec. 14

Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch and Lauren Alaina

Champions Square

Dec. 15

6LACK

Joy Theater

Mannheim Steamroller

Saenger Theatre

Dec. 19

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Smoothie King Center

Dec. 31

Zebra

House of Blues