With summer heat lingering, there’s a new rooftop pool pop-up series launching next week.
The Roosevelt New Orleans is kicking off a Thursday evening pop-up food and cocktail series on the hotel’s rooftop deck running Oct. 4 to Nov. 8. The food lineup ranges from Burmese pickled tealeaf salad to vegan ceviche and Colombian pork arepas.
Though the pool deck usually is restricted to hotel guests, the series is open to the public and diners are welcome to use the pool. Dishes range from $5 to $15 and more information on the pop-up series can be found on the hotel’s website.
First up is chef Erica Buher with ice cream pop-up Just Delights. The schedule is below.
Oct. 11
Rolls & Rock
Oct. 18
Lahpet
Oct. 25
Sazerac Bar
Nov. 1
Rolls & Rock
Nov. 8
La Monita