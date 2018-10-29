Halloween may be over at sunup on Thursday, but, hey, it's New Orleans — there’s lots of All Saints' Day and Day of the Dead activities coming up this weekend.

The following is far from an exhaustive list of all the paranormal activities coming up this week. Most of it is for adults and older children only. (Sorry, trunk-or-treaters.) And, of course, there’s always the mammoth impromptu All Hallow's Eve party all over the French Quarter — a neighborhood which can be scary in all the right and wrong ways any night of the year. Grab your boo and have some fun.

HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS

SCOUT ISLAND SCREAM PARK

New Orleans’ newest haunted attraction is a major production set on a 50-acre island in New Orleans City Park, and features three haunted attractions, three “fright zones,” carnival rides, a food, music and more. There’s also a “scare-free” area for families with small children, featuring a hayride, hay maze, bounce house and pumpkin decorating, as well as traditional trick-or-treating on Halloween (5 p.m.-6:30 p.m.). Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult; IDs will be checked at the gate. Through Nov. 3. Admission and hours vary; www.scoutislandscreampark.com

THE MORTUARY

The haunted house on Canal Street — built as a private home in 1872 and once a working funeral home — is in its 12th year of providing Halloween frights, chills and scares right next to a cemetery, which out-of-towners may assume is part of the decor. General admission $30; VIP and “fast passes” available. Through Nov. 3. Admission and hours vary; www.themortuary.net.

NEW ORLEANS NIGHTMARE

Is there a scarier place in Louisiana than under the Huey P. Long Bridge? Nightmares come to life in this spook house, with mini escape games and major attractions like Museum Macabre, Cursed Voodoo and Laughterhouse (yes, not Slaughterhouse) 3-D. Through Nov. 3. Admission and hours vary; 319 Butterworth St., Jefferson; www.neworleansnightmare.com.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 31

‘THRILLER’ FLASH MOB

The seventh annual event isn’t technically a flash mob — some members have been rehearsing and workshopping for a month — but it’s a fun chance to get together with friends and strangers, unleash your inner Michael Jackson and show off your best “Thriller” dance moves. This year’s event moves from the steps of New Orleans City Hall to Louis Armstrong Park. Noon. 701 N. Rampart St.; www.flashmobneworleans.com.

MUSIC BOX VILLAGE SCARE FAIR

The Music Box Village features a Halloween event geared toward families, with onsite trick-or-treating, “scareaoke,” food vendors, games, entertainment and more. 5 p.m.-9 p.m. 4557 N. Rampart St.; www.musicboxvillage.com.

BERNIE BAXTER’S TRAVELING SIDESHOW

Now in its 13th year, this annual haunted house on the Westbank is in a small residential neighborhood and prides itself on its homemade scares. The 2018 edition features a tour of the offices of a Dr. Tisdale, a “psychiatrist who earned his fame by helping his patients confront their fears but earned his infamy when the horror got a bit too real.” Free and open to trick-or-treaters. Open 7 p.m.-10 p.m. 44 Vivian Court; www.berniebaxter.com.

SLASHDANCE

Disko Obscura’s ninth annual “Halloween bloodbath” and dance night with multiple DJs promises “the best in minimal synth, coldwave, italo disco, EBM, techno, industrial, horror, giallo” for your doomed dancing pleasure. 10 p.m.-3 a.m. Thursday. Sidney’s Saloon, 1200 St. Bernard Ave.; www.diskoobscura.com.

THURSDAY, NOV. 1

DAY OF THE DEAD/FET GEDE

The New Orleans Healing Center presents an evening of Day of the Dead activities, including a ceremony performed by Sallie Ann Glassman, drummers and members of La Source Ancienne Ounfo (7 p.m.-10 p.m.), a pot luck supper (10 p.m.-10:45 p.m.) and a procession and prayer (10:45 p.m.-11:15 p.m.). Free; attendees are asked to wear white with purple headscarves or purple and black. New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St. Claude Ave.; www.neworleanshealingcenter.org.

FRIDAY, NOV. 2

DAY OF THE DEAD/FRIDA KAHLO COSTUME CONTEST

Casa Borrega hosts its sixth annual Day of the Dead celebration with music and Latin dance by Javier Gutierrez and VIVAZ!. A Frido Kahlo costume contest will offer prizes for the best Frida costume, and this year’s altar is dedicated to the late chef and author Anthony Bourdain. Attendees are invited to bring photos of deceased loved ones to place on the altar. Free. 7 p.m.-11 p.m. 1719 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.; www.casaborrega.com.

DIAS DE LOS MUERTOS FUNDRAISER/WOMEN WITH A VISION

Lil Jodeci, HU$HPUPPY, Nondi and Visqueen are just a few of the musicians who will perform at Poor Boys Bar to benefit Women With a Vision. There's a silent auction, an art bazaar, food and a community altar. 7 p.m.-4 a.m. Saturday. 1328 St. Bernard Ave.; www.wwav.org.

DAY OF THE DEAD SECOND LINE

The Krewe de Mayahuel holds its annual second line from Siberia Lounge to St. Roch Cemetery. There will be a traditional altar at Siberia, and at 9 p.m. the party will take to the streets to pay respect to the dead, with music and a moving Day of the Dead altar. Free. 7 p.m.-9 p.m. 2227 St. Claude Ave.; www.siberianolaevent.com.

SUNDAY, NOV. 4

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS FESTIVAL

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana will hold its first Dia de los Muertos community celebration, with food, music, kids’ activities, vendors and more. Traditional Dia de los Muertos costuming (skull masks and painted faces) is encouraged. A community ofrenda (traditional Day of the Dead altar) will be erected; attendees are welcome to bring objects to add to it. Free. 12 p.m.-6 p.m. New Orleans Baby Cakes Stadium, 6000 Airline Drive, Metairie; www.hccl.biz.