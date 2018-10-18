Loyola University New Orleans will hold its 27th "Take Back the Night" march and vigil Oct. 24 outside its main campus on St. Charles Avenue. The event is designed to spotlight rape and sexual violence and to offer support for survivors.
This year's vigil will be led by Tania Tetlow, the first woman university president of Loyola since its 1912 founding and a legal expert on sexual assault issues. The keynote speaker is Loyola student Stephanie Boyd, who cofounded the website Stop Sexual Assault with Lynette Boyd, her mother.
The vigil and march are public events, but there also will be a private "Speak Out" event at which sexual assault survivors will share their stories.
Loyola is partnering with Dillard, Tulane and Xavier universities, as well as the University of New Orleans and Our Lady of Holy Cross College.
The vigil and march begin at 5:45 p.m. outside the campus' Marquette Building.