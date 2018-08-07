The Oak Street Po-boy Festival is Nov. 11 on Oak Street from Carrollton Avenue to Leake Avenue. The event will feature more than 35 vendors offering more than 50 types of traditional and creative po-boys. There also will be four stages for live music and an art market.
Admission to the event is free, but to purchase po-boys, attendees must buy a $5 wristband.
More than 30,000 people attend the annual event, according to festival organizers. A portion of proceeds benefit Son of a Saint, a nonprofit which provides mentoring to boys.
The 2018 festival will be produced by Jared Zeller, founder of Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo.
The festival is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11.