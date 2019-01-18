Bill Maher, the comedian and star of the HBO show "Real Time With Bill Maher," is returning to the Saenger Theatre April 6.

Bill Maher: a blunt guy When the conservative faction of Republicans in the House of Representatives forced the federal government to shut down for 16 days in October…

Maher hosted "Politically Incorrect" on Comedy Central for years before moving to pay cable. He also starred in a 2008 documentary, "Religulous," which looked at the state of religions around the world.

He stirred up some controversy after the 2010 BP oil disaster in the Gulf of Mexico, when he attacked oilfield workers instead of the industry itself. "Stop talking about jobs being lost in a murderous, hateful industry like it's a bad thing," he said on "Real Time. "Now, last week, I may have hurt a few feelings when my response to the complaint that jobs will be lost in the offshore drilling business was, 'Fuck your jobs!' But I meant it."

In 2013, he defended his words to Gambit, especially his use of the word "redneck": "It's a comedy term. I know lots of rednecks who are never offended if you call them rednecks. It's not equivalent to the 'n' word," he said.

Tickets for Bill Maher will go on sale Friday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. at the Saenger Theatre and Ticketmaster.