Paradigm Gardens announced both its dinner/concert and Pizza and Pies event series for spring.
The Central City urban farm's spring concert series kicks off March 12 with local salsa band Yocho and food by chefs from Coquette, Baru and Brigtsen’s. The garden’s owners recently partnered with Gracious Bakery, which will provide desserts for each event.
The rest of the schedule is below:
March 26 – The Nayo Jones Experience and food by chefs from Patois, Peche, Saffron and Atchafalaya.
April 9 – Smoke N Bones with food from Adolfo Garcia and chefs from Warbucks and Marjie’s Grill.
April 23 – Zac Maras and Cactus Thief and food from chefs from Patois, Avo and Carrollton Market.
Tickets are $80 and include food, cocktails, wine and beer. Guests can bring their own alcohol to all Paradigm Gardens events.
The garden’s Pizza and Pie series kicks off March 13 with food from Ancora Pizzeria, Windowsill Pies, The Pupusa Lady, chef Caesar Nunez and Haitian concept Fritai. Drinks include cocktails by Roulaison Rum and beer from Miel Brewing.
On April 10, chefs from Turkey and The Wolf are featured in a Pizza and Pie dinner. DJ Doug Funnie performs at both events. Tickets are $45.
For more information about the events visit the Paradigm Gardens website here.