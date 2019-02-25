Hail, loyal subjects. Carnival builds to its grand conclusion.
With krewes marching during the final four weeks of Carnival, there has been plenty of parades to watch and several more to come.
A few parading groups have carried on the tradition for more than a century, but we celebrate krewes of all ages and thank their members for entertaining us. The Krewe of Athena notches its fifth parade this year, and Centurions celebrates its 40th parade. Climbing toward the century mark are the Knights of Babylon at 80 years old and the Krewe of Okeanos, which marks its 70th anniversary.
I, Rex Duke™, Carnival’s foremost parade critic, have prepared previews of the final parades of the season. You’ll find information on themes, royalty, throws, maps and a schedule.
Enjoy!
Mardi Gras 2019: parades for Wednesday, Feb. 27
Druids, Nyx
Mardi Gras 2019: parades for Thursday, Feb. 28
Babylon, Chaos, Muses
Mardi Gras 2019: parades for Friday, March 1
Hermes, d'Etat, Morpheus, Centurions
Mardi Gras 2019: parades for Saturday, March 2
N.O.M.T.O.C., Iris, Tucks, Endymion, Isis
Mardi Gras 2019: parades for Sunday, March 3
Okeanos, Mid-City, Thoth, Bacchus, Athena, Pandora
Mardi Gras 2019: parades for Monday, March 4
Proteus, Orpheus
Mardi Gras 2019: parades for Tuesday, March 5
Zulu, Rex, Argus