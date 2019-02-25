Car Seat Headrest
Tue. Feb. 26 | Bandleader Will Toledo has revisited past projects before, but Car Seat Headrest’s reconsidered and re-recorded 2018 version (on Matador) of the self-released 2011 original, “Twin Fantasy,” shows the indie band mastering shimmery pop and upbeat rockers. Naked Giants opens at 9 p.m. at Tipitina’s.
Krewe of OAK parade
Fri. March 1 | The costumed Krewe of OAK and a brass band ramble on their Riverbend pub crawl/parade with the theme “Under Cover for the Big Bust.” The parade departs Oak Street at the Maple Leaf Bar at 8 p.m.
Noname
Fri. March 1 | With her smooth lyrical style, it’s no surprise rapper Fatimah Nyeema Warner, who performs as Noname, is a veteran of the slam poetry scene in her native Chicago. She released her debut album “Room 25” in September, a polished follow-up to 2016 mixtape “Telefone.” Elton opens at 9 p.m. at Joy Theater.
Freedia Gras
Sat.-Sun. March 2-3 | Big Freedia headlines two Carnival weekend shows. New Orleans-born rapper Pell and KP perform Saturday. Sweet Crude joins the Queen Diva Sunday. Both shows at 10 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks.
Quintron & Miss Pussycat
Mon. Mar. 4 | Drum Buddy- and Weather Warlock-inventor Quintron and his puppeteer partner Miss Pussycat lead their annual Lundi Gras throwdown. They’re joined by bounce rapper Katey Red, Seattle glam-folk rocker Scott Yoder and DJ Michael Bateman. At 9 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks.
Rancho de la Lunatics and Hickoids
Mon. March 4 | Rancho de la Luna studio co-founder and stoner-rock wrangler Dave Catching’s Rancho de la Lunatics are joined by Texas cow-punk outfit Hickoids for a Lundi Gras show. Gools opens at 10 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.