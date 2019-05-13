The inaugural NOLA Soul & Art Festival features live music, a silent disco, art vendors and more Saturday, May 18 in Louis Armstrong Park. There are two stages for live music, and headliners include Houston, Texas, soul singer Jack Freeman and Austin, Texas, soul band Tomar and the FCs (pictured). New Orleans’ Water Seed, Flow Tribe, Nayo Jones, Robin Barnes, The Caesar Brothers’ Funk Box with Big Chief Juan Pardo, K.O.B. Brass Band featuring the Black Flame Hunters and others also perform. The silent disco is manned by DJs Raj Smoove, Captain Charles, Brice Nice, Kelly Green, T-Roy, Legatron Prime, Doug Funnie and Yamin. There also are more than 60 art vendors and food and drink booths from local restaurants.
NOLA Soul & Art Festival is 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Louis Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St.; www.nolasoulandart.com. Tickets $10.