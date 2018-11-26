The Plaquemines Parish Fair and Orange Festival (Nov. 30-Dec. 2) features an array of contests highlighting the local seafood and citrus industries.
There are competitions for peeling and de-heading shrimp, skinning catfish, shucking oysters, duck calling and peeling and eating oranges. Kids can participate in sack races, pie-eating and orange rolling contests and more.
The music lineup includes Aaron Foret, Boot Hill and Big River Band on Saturday and Ernie Wilkinson & the Hot Sauce Band and Junior and Sumtin’ Sneaky on Sunday. The festival also has helicopter and amusement rides, a pageant, Civil War re-enactments, a 5K run/walk at 8 a.m. Saturday and more.
5 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sunday. Fort Jackson, 38039 Highway 23, Buras, (504) 289-3834; www.orangefestival.com