Louisianans love celebrating treasured aspects of their culture with festivals, and a new one is introduced every year or two. One newcomer this year is the Bluesberry Festival in Covington (see June 8 listing), and the Beignet Fest in New Orleans (Oct. 5) is in its third year. Others have been around for decades, including the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival (the last weekend in April and the first weekend in May), which celebrates its 50th anniversary with an extra day and a performance by The Rolling Stones, and the 91-year-old International Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo in July.
Other festivals around the state celebrate industries, history, Louisiana foods and music genres including Cajun, zydeco, swamp pop, R&B, jazz, hip-hop, rock and more. There also are events focusing on the environment and wildlife including bears, reptiles, crustaceans, fish and other critters. Most are family-friendly and include activities for children. Whether you want to stay local or take a day or weekend trip, there are lots of choices throughout the year.
Gambit's annual Fairs & Festivals Guide is arranged by month. Take out your datebook and plan your year.
Index:
March
April
May
June
July
August
September
October
November
December