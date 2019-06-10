Felipe Esparza was a fresh face to many when he won NBC’s 2010 “Last Comic Standing” competition. It wasn’t overnight success. He’d been doing open-mic standup comedy since 1994, when he was fresh out of drug rehabilitation and a father working two jobs, including food service at Los Angeles Dodgers games. What kept him going?

“They give you a little taste every once in a while,” Esparza says from his home in Southern California. “They never let you have the whole steak.”

Every few years he landed a spot on a TV show, including an English language comedy special broadcast by the Spanish-language Galavision network and a subsequent tour that also featured Gabriel Eglesias, Mike Robles and others. A performance at the Montreal Comedy Festival in 2005 enabled him to sign an agent.

Now a cleaner-living vegan, Esparza is preparing to tape his third hourlong comedy special in August and will star in Netflix’s fall series “Gentefied,” a bilingual comedy about three Mexican-American cousins. He performs standup at The Joy Theater Saturday, June 15.

In his 2017 HBO special “Translate This,” Esparza talks about growing up with his family in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles. He was 5 when he and a few siblings, including a brother wearing girl’s clothes to match a fake passport, finally succeeded in crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally. As the oldest child and best English speaker in the family, he became the translator. He filled out government forms for his parents and accompanied them on doctor visits.

“The doctor said, ‘Tell your father he has back spasms.’” he says on the video. “I never heard that word in English or Spanish. … So I translated like I saw white people do. I just added an “O” to every word. “Papi, you have backo spasm-o.”

The family was poor, so his parents took the kids to McDonald’s one at a time, which Esparza describes like a jailbreak scene in which he was careful not to wake up siblings in order to escape unnoticed — and he wolfed down food to avoid sharing when they returned.

His every-man-for-himself attitude endured into parenthood.

“My kids wake me up and say, ‘We’re late for school,’” Esparza says. “I said, ‘No. You’re late for school. That’s your problem.’ … When was the last time we all pitched in for gas?”

His current “Bad Hambre” tour features all new material, though some of it also is about his family, drug use and couples getting married versus living together, he says.

Esparza also relates jokes about interfamily jealousies to the classic Smothers Brothers bit about which child their parents liked more. While growing up in Los Angeles, Esparza listened to old comedy bits by the Smothers Brothers and Abbott and Costello on the “Dr. Demento” radio show. He also listened to Bill Cosby and Richard Pryor records and Eddie Murphy cassette tapes.

His new medium is podcasting, and he’s a frequent guest on Joe Rogan and other comedians’ podcasts. Since 2014, Esparza has produced “What’s Up Fool?” a weekly podcast in which he interviews comedians and people he meets who he finds interesting, such as a Midwesterner who made his way to Los Angeles and spends his days walking around Hollywood dressed as the Incredible Hulk.

Also on Esparza’s schedule this year is doing his first comedy set in Spanish.

8 p.m. Saturday

The Joy Theater, 1200 Canal St., (504) 528-9569;

Tickets $35-$60