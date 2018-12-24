Dunk on 2018, toast to 2019 or forget about both.
Debauche
Hi-Ho Lounge, 2239 St. Claude Ave., (504) 945-4446; www.hihohlounge.net
9 p.m.
The long-standing, self-described “Russian mafia” punk band performs its sing-along street music, and DJ Bashert also plays Balkan, Klezmer and Eastern European music, accompanied by belly dancers. Tickets $15, which includes a shot of Ukrainian honey pepper vodka.
Galactic and Walter “Wolfman” Washington
Tipitina’s, 501 Napoleon Ave., (504) 895-8477; www.tipitinas.com
10 p.m.
Tipitina’s newest owners perform their annual auld lang syne, joined by R&B artist and guitar slinger Walter “Wolfman” Washington, who caps his 75th birthday month and sixth decade in music. Tickets $76, VIP $201.
Sweet Crude and Sexy Dex & the Fresh
Gasa Gasa, 4920 Freret St., (504) 338-3567; www.gasagasa.com
10 p.m.
The multi-layered, energetic pop band joins the future-funk and R&B outfit, whose shoegazing, Prince-inspired 2018 release “Don’t Play My B Sides” is a collection of anything but. Tickets $25-$55.
F*ck 2018
Okay Bar, 1700 Port St.; www.okaybar.com
10 p.m.
Lil Jodeci — the producer and DJ behind the Pink Room Project’s hip-hop, R&B and dance collective — helms a dance party with dance DJs Pr_ck and Nice Rack. Free admission.
Noise Year’s Eve
Banks Street Bar, 4401 Banks St., (504) 486-0258; www.banksstreetbarnola.com
8 p.m.-3 a.m.
The bar hosts an all-queer noise and synth showcase with New Orleans artists Menial, Fri(g)id and Edge Slayer, whose self-titled 2018 release channels vogue nightmares. Drone artist Fatplastik also performs with E.T., iidols and Misophonic. Free admission.
The Revivalists and Tank and the Bangas
Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of New Orleans Place; www.wintercircleproductions.com
9 p.m.
Following the release of 2018’s “Take Good Care,” the New Orleans rock band returns home with the often-unpredictable funk and R&B ensemble, glimpsing an upcoming release on Verve Forecast with 2018 singles “Spaceships” and “Smoke.Netflix.Chill.” Tickets $62.50-$85.00.
Techno Club
810 S. Peters St.; www.technoclubnola.com
9 p.m.
Keeping the flame of New Orleans’ days of rave, dance music collective Techno Club revives an all-night party with DJs and producers Mariah Lee Gewin, Conway and Marcus Lott. Free admission.
Where Y’acht and DJ Tony Skratchere
Three Keys, Ace Hotel, 300 Carondelet St., (504) 900-1180; www.threekeysnola.com
9 p.m.
Unable to resist the pun, New Orleans’ preeminent yacht rock outfit presents its Steely Dan-referencing “Hey ’19” to ring in the New Year, though its setlist spans smooth ’70s cheese and blue-eyed ’80s soul. Tickets $50-$60.