House of Shock may be no more (R.I.P.), but fear not (or fear more, as the case may be) — there’s lots of All Hallow’s Eve spooks and scares around the New Orleans area this weekend, from bals masques to haunted houses and creepy movies.

The following is far from an exhaustive list of all the paranormal activities coming up over Halloween weekend. Most of it is for adults and older children only. (Sorry, trunk-or-treaters.) And, of course, there’s always the mammoth impromptu weekend party all over the French Quarter — a neighborhood which can be scary in all the right and wrong ways any night of the year. Happy masking.

HAUNTED ATTRACTIONS

SCOUT ISLAND SCREAM PARK

New Orleans’ newest haunted attraction is a major production set on an island in New Orleans City Park, and features three spooky attractions, three “fright zones,” carnival rides, a hay maze, food, music and more. There’s also a “scare-free” area for families with small children, featuring a hayride, hay maze, bounce house and pumpkin decorating. Anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult; IDs will be checked at the gate. Admission and hours vary. Entrance at Marconi and Harrison avenues; www.scoutislandscreampark.com

THE MORTUARY

The haunted house on Canal Street — built as a private home in 1872 and once a working funeral home — is in its 12th year of providing Halloween frights, chills and scares right next to a cemetery, which out-of-towners may assume is part of the decor. General admission $30; VIP and “fast passes” available. Admission and hours vary. 4800 Canal St., www.themortuary.net.

NEW ORLEANS NIGHTMARE

Is there a scarier place in Louisiana than under the Huey P. Long Bridge? Nightmares come to life in this spook house, with mini escape games and major attractions like Museum Macabre, Cursed Voodoo and Laughterhouse (yes, not Slaughterhouse) 3-D. Admission and hours vary; 319 Butterworth St., Jefferson. www.neworleansnightmare.com.

BERNIE BAXTER’S TRAVELING SIDESHOW

Now in its 13th year, this annual haunted house on the Westbank is in a small residential neighborhood and prides itself on its homemade scares. The 2018 edition features a tour of the offices of a Dr. Tisdale, a “psychiatrist who earned his fame by helping his patients confront their fears but earned his infamy when the horror got a bit too real.” Free. Open 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Fri. Oct. 26, and Sat. Oct. 27. 44 Vivian Court, www.berniebaxter.com.

EVENTS & PARTIES

FRIDAY, OCT. 26

THE LAZARUS BALL

The annual fundraiser for Project Lazarus has an open bar, food, music and a silent auction. Black tie preferred; save your wickedly clever costume for another night. $75. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave., www.togetherwenola.com

FRIDAY, OCT. 26-SATURDAY, OCT. 27

BREWS & BOOS

Unlimited beer and unlimited amusement park rides are among the attractions at this 21-and-over party in New Orleans City Park's Carousel Gardens, along with performances by the 610 Stompers, Rolling Elvi, NOLA Bombshells and a DJ. Secret judges will roam the crowd for costume contest judging. $30-$60. 10:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m. the next morning. New Orleans City Park Carousel Gardens & Storyland; www.neworleanscitypark.com/events/brews-and-boos

WES CRAVEN DOUBLE FEATURE

The Broad Theater presents two 1970s stomach-churning shockers by the horror maestro: "Last House on the Left" and "The Hills Have Eyes." BYOB (bring your own barf bag). 7:30 p.m. $10 each film, $15 for the double feature. The Broad Theater, 636 N. Broad St., www.thebroadtheater.com.

SATURDAY, OCT. 27

HALLOWBEAN

The Krewe of Red Beans throws a fundraiser for the krewe, with a costume contest (DIY costumes encouraged) and music by Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys, Bon Bon Vivant and the Iceman Special. The crew also will unveil a 1969 Cadillac hearse covered in red beans. 8 p.m.-midnight. Urban South Brewery, 1645 Tchoupitoulas St., www.redbeansparade.com.

ENDLESS NIGHT: NEW ORLEANS VAMPIRE BALL 2018

The annual event for “dark royalty” is described as “a Venetian masquerade meets a vampire court, with the elegance of a burlesque cabaret and the energy of a rock concert.” The strict dress code emphasizes the baroque, Edwardian and “formal vampire” looks — streetwear and superhero costumes specifically not welcome. Ticket prices vary. 9 p.m.-4 a.m. Sunday. House of Blues, 225 Decatur St., www.endlessnight.com.

HELL’S GALA

If your taste in psychotronic sounds tends toward electronica and bass, Hell’s Gala inside Mardi Gras World will have you covered, with DJs that include ILLENIUM, Chris Lake, Jantsen and many others. Gala-goers have a wide choice of ticket packages, from general admission to private tables with bottle service. Doors 10 p.m., show 11 p.m.-’til. Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of New Orleans Place, www.wintercircleproductions.com.

‘SIDESHOW’

Halloween New Orleans presents a costumes-mandatory evening of sideshow freaks, geeks and everything in between at the Contemporary Arts Center, with dancing, a costume contest and an open bar. The LGBT-friendly event will feature sets by DJ Drew G and Australian DJ Kitty Glitter. $90. 10 p.m.-3 a.m. Sunday. Contemporary Arts Center, 900 Camp St., www.togetherwenola.com.

SUNDAY, OCT. 28

"PSYCHO"

An Arizona secretary goes on the lam with a bunch of cash stolen from her employer, planning to meet up with her boyfriend in California, but she stops to take a refreshing shower first. That was her second mistake. Janet Leigh and Anthony Perkins star in the classic film. $6. 10 a.m. The Prytania Theatre, 5339 Prytania St., www.theprytania.com.

FUNHOUSE ON THE PIER

The Halloween-themed Sunday tea dance starts at 1 p.m. in Crescent Park, with music by DJ Dan Slater, games, food trucks and open bar. At 6 p.m., the party will get mobile and become a second line, marching through the Faubourg Marigny and the French Quarter to the corner of St. Ann and Bourbon streets. $75. 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. www.togetherwenola.com.