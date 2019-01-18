NOLA Brewing will celebrate its first decade with a “Ten Years of Beers” party Feb. 15 at the brewery (3001 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-896-9996). Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe and the George Porter Trio will perform. Blackberry Cobbler Stout will be released at the event, and NOLA is brewing Moon Shoes IPA for the event. A full roster of regular beers will be available in the taproom.
NOLA Brewing released its first beer in March 2009. It produces eight year-round flagship beers including several ales, India Pale Ales and wheat beers. There also are seasonal offerings, experimental beers available only in the taproom, and the NOLA Funk lineup of sour beers and brews made with wild yeasts.
The anniversary party begins at 6 p.m. Early bird tickets are $10 and available on the event page. Regular admission is $15, or $20 at the door.