The NOLA Project announced its 2019-2020 season, which includes three productions at the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) and its sculpture garden. The NOLA Project will present two original versions of classic stories in the Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden. In October, it will produce longtime company member Peter McElligott's version of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." For its annual spring show in the garden, A.J. Allegra, James Bartelle and Alex Martinez Wallace are collaborating on the pirate tale "Treasure Island."
The NOLA Project opens its season in the Great Hall at NOMA with a version of Shakespeare's "Measure for Measure" with modern verse by Aditi Brennan Kapil. Completing the season is Sigrid Gilmer's "Harry & the Thief."
In its 14 seasons, the NOLA Project has presented works at venues across New Orleans, but it has developed a relationship with NOMA as a presenting partner, and annual spring productions in the sculpture garden have included several works by Shakespeare, notably "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and "Much Ado About Nothing," and original versions of classic tales such as "The Three Musketeers," "Don Quixote" and "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland."
The company's 15th season is as follows:
"Measure for Measure"
Sept. 10-29
New Orleans Museum of Art
"The Legend of Sleepy Hollow"
Oct. 16-Nov. 10
Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden
"Harry & the Thief"
Jan. 16-26, 2020
Contemporary Arts Center
"Treasure Island"
May 6-24, 2020
Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden