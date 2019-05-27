The New Orleans Oyster Festival attracts competitive eating heavyweights such as Michelle “Cardboard Shell” Lesco, a teacher from Arizona, and her rival Sonya “The Black Widow” Thomas, who holds the festival record of 47 dozen oysters.
As the festival turns 10, there again are oyster-shucking and eating contests, as well as music, crafts and food from area restaurants at Woldenberg Park June 1-2. Saturday features the shucking contest at noon and music by Shamarr Allen and The Underdawgs, Feufollet, Cha Wa, Maggie Koerner and Remedy. Sunday’s lineup includes the oyster-eating contest at 11:45 a.m. and music by Amanda Shaw, Brass-A-Holics, Betty Winn & One A-Chord, Bucktown Allstars and Bag of Donuts. Acme Oyster House, Ajun Cajun, Borgne, Drago’s Seafood Restaurant, Felix’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar, Food Drunk, Jacques-Imo’s Cafe, Royal House Oyster Bar and Voleo’s Seafood Restaurant are among the food vendors. There also is information about the oyster industry and a kids’ tent.
New Orleans Oyster Festival. 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2. Woldenberg Park, 1 Canal St.; www.nolaoysterfest.org. Free admission.