Doc O’Connor, a limousine driver in Laramie, Wyoming, says in the opening scenes of The Laramie Project that he liked Matthew Shepard. Plain-spoken himself, Doc says he liked Shepard because he was friendly, straightforward and paid his fares.
Shepard’s name is known to people around the world. As an openly gay 21-year-old college student in Laramie in 1998, he was severely beaten, tied to a fence and left for dead in a hate crime that grabbed headlines. One month after Shepard died, 10 members of New York-based Tectonic Theater Company went to Laramie to talk to the town’s residents and see what Laramie was like in the aftermath. Their play based on 200 interviews shares how events, including global media attention, affected the town and how residents thought about themselves. On the 20th anniversary of Shepard’s death, The Storyville Collective and Delgado Community College’s Department of Theater have mounted a stirring production of the drama, which runs through Oct. 7.
Beau Bratcher is best known locally as a director. He directed A Tuckload of Ink for the NOLA Project and Peter and the Starcatcher for Le Petit Theatre, among other shows. He’s brilliant as Doc, who barely knew Shepard, and as a Catholic priest who insists that Shepard’s story be told. Several clergy members talk about their reactions to the murder and what they told their congregations.
The cast of 14 plays many roles, including people from Laramie and members of Tectonic Theater Company, who included scenes of their own interviews and interactions.
In the first part, people from Laramie introduce themselves, their town and its history as a railroad depot. They recount how they came to be involved in the story, from the cyclist who found Shepard’s body to a new professor at the university who learned that many gay and lesbian residents were very cautious about revealing their sexual identities. Many characters have no direct connection to the story, including some college students, but the story affected their lives. Other figures came to exploit the media attention, including the Westboro Baptist Church’s Rev. Fred Phelps.
Khiry Armstead is funny as the animated bartender who remembers the murderers, Aaron McKinney and Russell Henderson. They bought a pitcher of beer with a pile of quarters, nickels and dimes and later left the bar with Shepard. He was a key witness in their trials. Statements made at the trial, including from taped confessions are grippingly retold.
The drama recounts the story in the words and details of various participants, from Reggie Fluty, the first policewoman to arrive and assist Shepard, to doctors and executives at the hospital.
There are many powerful scenes. Matt Reed plays Tectonic Theater founder Moises Kaufman, who even as he explains the company’s mission feels like he’s intruding on the work. But Reed is brilliant as Shepard’s father struggling to forgive in a heartbreaking statement delivered at Richardson’s court proceedings. Reed also delivers an unnerving scene as an emergency room doctor who talks about the day Shepard was brought into his hospital.
Tectonic Theater has created several documentary works. Leigh Fondakowski, who is in the Laramie Project, presented Spill, a documentary drama about the B.P. oil disaster, at NOCCA in 2012. The Laramie Project recounts the facts of Shepard’s assault and the criminal proceedings, but it’s neither didactic nor predictable. The work delivers a much broader account of how people responded, and the thoughts and feelings that were shared with the interviewers are varied and sometimes come from odd angles. Some people find fault with Shepard to deflect attention on the town. One woman is outraged that another person’s unexpected death warranted a much smaller public outcry and mourning. Her grief is understandable, and it’s one of the unexpected reactions that rewarded Tectonic for its mission to listen to the people of Laramie.
There is very spare use of props. Video projections of actual sites in Laramie are projected on a screen behind the actors. At times, scenes covered by the news media are filmed and projected live, which emphasizes how the locals are sometimes captured for the rest of the world when caught up in big news stories.
The Laramie Project comes back to the issue of just what kind of a place Laramie’s residents want it to be, and to what extent they see it for what it is. Under Michael McKelvey’s direction, it’s an enthralling and sensitive work. Many people remember Shepard’s name and his story. They may not have known or remembered many of the details here. The show allows many people to speak and be heard long after the outrage has receded and the headlines changed.