Tickets for the touring production of "Hamilton" at the Saenger Theatre will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18, and due to expected demand the production has set up a "Verified Fan" registration to cut down on the use of scalping.

To sign up for ticket purchases, go to Ticketmaster's "Verified Fan" site and set up an account before 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14. Those who register will receive a unique ticket code via text message the night before. There is a limit of four tickets per person.

"Hamilton," which won both a Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a Tony Award for Best Musical, is Lin-Manuel Miranda's story of Alexander Hamilton and the founding fathers, told through rap, hip-hop, pop and traditional Broadway music. It runs March 12-31 at the Saenger Theatre.

Demand for tickets is expected to be high; WWL-TV reported last month that fake ticket websites already were fleecing the unwary, and tickets on the legitimate resale markets in many cities run into the four figures.