Seratones
1:30 p.m. Saturday / Altar Stage
Many music fans in New Orleans already know Seratones. The Shreveport natives won the Louisiana Music Prize in 2013, and the band’s brand of swamp punk landed on the national music radar with 2016’s “Get Gone,” an album filled with what became the band’s signature tight, propulsive rock. Seratones have toured regionally for years, including a stop at the 2016 Voodoo Fest.
But not many people know these Seratones, at least not yet. That’s because when it finally came time to write a follow-up to the band’s breakout record, lead singer A.J. Haynes and guitarist Connor Davis had creative differences and Davis left. Haynes and the new group went to work on “Power.”
“The first album is very much an approach from ‘first thought, best thought’ — it’s beat-esque, free verse,” Haynes says. “’Power’ is based around a lot: What is structure, and what do power structures mean? What is my power? And how do we redefine what power looks like in an era where we see people wielding power in ways that harm people and have real repercussions? That’s the headiness behind this last record, because that’s where my head is all the time now.”
“Power,” released Aug. 23, bursts lyrically and musically with new ideas. At first listen, Haynes’ reflection has translated into a more robust, wider range of sounds. On the title track, Seratones’ familiar fuzz remains, but the sound is amplified into power-pop territory a la Fitz and the Tantrums (right down to an irresistible, sing-along-ready chorus). “Heart Attack” starts with an electronica stadium-rock vibe listeners might expect from a band like Metric, drives forward with a slick rock bassline reminiscent of The Strokes and then shocks in a very vintage Seratones way: A frenetic drum solo brings the whole thing to a temporary halt, only fading away when a synth is ready to take over.
Whatever punk-ness the new album skipped sonically, it maintains Seratones’ familiar edge thanks to Haynes’ lyrics. “Power” finds the songwriter willing to be vulnerable about her own life while expressing the anger and anxiety many young people feel about some of the most pressing issues of today. Haynes explores depression on “Fear” and alludes to climate change on “Gotta Get To Know Ya.” She’s dedicated the album’s title track — with its chorus of Haynes wailing, “We take two steps forward, they take one step backward” as a choir chants “Power” — to Shreveport’s Hope Medical Group for Women, one of Louisiana’s only clinics providing abortions.
“I hit 30 and was like, ‘Wait, what’s my life about? Who am I? What are my stories?’” Haynes says. “I realized my stories were valuable. The realities of navigating the world as a black woman, as a daughter of an immigrant, and as someone who worked in reproductive health — specifically counseling at an abortion clinic for 10 years — all these experiences matter. I hadn’t thought of them in that way until I started looking around and not seeing enough of these stories. Well, maybe I should talk about myself.”
Those messages come across clearly on “Power” largely because Haynes’ vocal prowess has always been at the center of Seratones’ music. She grew up singing different styles of music in church choirs, and early Seratones singles revealed she had more soul and R&B vocal flourishes than many punk frontwomen. On “Power,” Haynes unleashes her lush alto in ways she hadn't before. The bluesy “Over You” has ample vocal slides, sharp staccato lines and a bridge filled with what’s almost a melodic yell. “Lie to My Face” almost feels like a throwback doo-wop tune, albeit with much edgier lyrics and vocal force.
For Voodoo attendees, a 2019 Seratones’ performance will be a different, more expansive one than what audiences got in years past.
“There’s still immediacy and intensity,” Haynes says. “That’s what makes Seratones Seratones — it’s that urgency.”
But even this early into touring with this new music, the singer sees a more diverse audience coming to shows. They’re ready to experience the same eye-opening, sound-expanding journey Haynes did when creating “Power.”
“I’ve found more people are singing the songs, which is awesome,” Haynes says. “I’m seeing a lot of different faces, and that’s important to me. [Seratones’ performances] are a more overall inclusive space. I have people in their 20s who are bringing their parents, saying, ‘You would like this, too.’ That makes it worth it to me. Ultimately, I’m trying to write songs I can play at my family reunion, because I want our shows to feel like a family reunion.”