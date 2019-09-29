Political columnists Clancy DuBos from Gambit and Stephanie Grace from The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate give an in-depth look at the 2019 state and local elections at Gambit's free political forum.
They'll discuss the governor's race and Orleans and Jefferson races, with a Q&A following from the audience. The event will be moderated by Gambit editor Kevin Allman.
The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the panel will begin at 7 p.m. The event is free with limited seating, but all attendees must RSVP to receive a complimentary ticket.
