The Krewe of Endymion announced its theme and the entertainment lineup — Lionel Richie, Chicago and Flo Rida — for its Extravaganza in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in August.

The krewe previewed floats for its "Wonder Tales of Science Fiction" Wednesday at its den. Rather than drawing on contemporary sci-fi movies, the theme turns to classic books and films, such as Jules Verne's "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea," which has a float with a giant squid enveloping a submarine in its tentacles, and "War of the Worlds," which has an alien invader with a giant green green eye and dangling red tendrils at the front of its float.

+29 Photos: Get sneak peek at Krewe of Endymion floats for 2019 Carnival parade Endymion opened its den to krewe members and their families to preview the 2019 floats Wednesday.

Among the classic stories illustrated on floats are Verne's "Around the World in 80 Days" and "Journey to the Center of the Earth," H.G. Wells' "Invisible Man" and Jonathan Swift's Gulliver's Travels." There are many more obscure works, such as Verne's "The Carpathian Castle" and "Robur the Conquerer" and Wells' 1985 novel "The Time Machine."

The krewe is introducing a new grand marshal's float, which is outfitted with LED light displays. Fiber-optic and LED lighting has been upgraded on many floats. The multiple-trailer Triple SS Eddy has new special effects, including a calliope that will emit smoke.

The parade is at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, March 2 on a route from new Orleans City Park through Mid-City to the CBD and the Superdome. The procession will include more than 3,000 riders and 37 floats.