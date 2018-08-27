Culture Collision, the annual preview of fall cultural programming in New Orleans, includes performances, free raffles and a cash bar at the Contemporary Arts Center (CAC) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29.
Attendees can get information about schedules, memberships, volunteer opportunities and more from the city’s performing arts organizations, museums, festivals, parading groups and others. Some groups will sell tickets and give away swag. Participants include Ashe Cultural Arts Center, CAC, Dancing Grounds, Disco Amigos, Goat in the Road Productions, Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre, Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, Marigny Opera House, National World War II Museum, New Orleans Airlift, New Orleans Museum of Art, New Orleans Public Library, New Orleans Horror Film Fest, The NOLA Project, Ogden Museum of Southern Art, Southern Rep Theatre, event host WWNO 89.9 FM and others.
There are performances by Melange Dance Company, Dancing Grounds, New Orleans Jazz Orchestra and drummers from Bayou Bacchanal.
Free admission. 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. CAC, 900 Camp St., (504) 528-3800; www.cacno.org.