The Young Leadership Council announced the lineup for the Wednesday at the Square spring concert series in Lafayette Square. Performers include Irma Thomas, Kermit Ruffins, Kristin Diable & the City, Cyril Neville and Swampfunk, Marc Broussard and others.

Big Sam's Funky Nation kicks off the series March 20, and events run through May 22. The weekly concerts run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The lineup is below.

March 20 Big Sam’s Funky Nation and RumpleSTEELskin

March 27 Flow Tribe and Robin Barnes

April 3 Irma Thomas with Johnny Sansone

April 10 Eric Lindell and Deltaphonic

April 17 Kermit Ruffins and Space & Harmony

April 24 Marc Broussard and The Iceman Special

May 1 Deacon John and Trumpet Mafia

May 8 Cyril Neville’s Swampfunk and Miss Mojo

May 15 Kristin Diable & The City and The Quickening

May 22 Mia Borders and Billy Iuso