In Louisiana, there's always a reason to party. In March, there are plenty of fairs, festivals and more on the calendar. Here's a rundown of events. Start making your plans now!
12 — Paradigm Gardens Concert Series (1131 S. Rampart St.; www.paradigmgardensnola.com) — The event, one in a series that also takes place March 26, April 9 and April 23, includes live music by Yocho, food by chefs from three restaurants and desserts from Gracious Bakery. Musical guests and participating chefs change for each event. 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. $80.
12-13 — Agave Week (Ace Hotel, 600 Carondelet St.; www.nolaagaveweek.com) — The festival, which started March 10, includes tequila seminars, tasting rooms, panel discussions, tequila and mescal competitions, agave dinners and lucha libre, culminating in the Top Taco festival March 14 at Woldenberg Park. Hours and admissions vary.
Tuesdays March 12-April 16 — Faulkner Society Spring Concert Series (Ursuline Convent, St. Mary's Chapel, 1100 Chartres St.; www.faulknersociety.org) — The series of six weekly concerts is themed "Variations on the Blues: Baroque to Blue Monday" and features major types of music created and heard in New Orleans for 300 years. 6:30 p.m. Free.
14 — Irish Channel St. Patrick's Day Club block party (Annunciation Square, 1500 Annunciation St.; www.irishchannelno.org) — The annual block party has Irish music and dancers, food and drinks. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free.
14 —Top Taco (Woldenberg Park, 1 Canal St.; www.toptaconola.com) — Located on the New Orleans riverfront, the festival offers tacos by about three dozen local chefs, margaritas and tequilas and live entertainment by OTRA and Muevelo. 6 p.m.-10 p.m. $75-$95.
14-16 —Iowa Rabbit Festival (Burton Coliseum Complex, 7001 Gulf Highway, Lake Charles; www.iowarabbitfestival.org) — There's a cook-off, queen pageant, rabbit show, amusement rides, arts and crafts, and food vendors at the festival, which pays homage to the area's only rabbit processing plant. Live music includes Wayne Toups, Dustin Sonnier, Gyth Rigdon and the CheeWeez. 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m.-midnight Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday. $5, free for children 11 and younger.
14-17 —Louisiana Sportsman Show & Festival (Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales; www.louisianasportsmanshow.com) — There's an expansive boat show and exhibits of fishing tackle, hunting gear, ATVs, tractors and power equipment. There also are fishing seminars, competitions and kids' activities. Noon-7 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. $12, $6 for children 6-12, free for children 5 and younger.
Thursdays March 14-May 30 — Thursdays at Twilight Concert Series (New Orleans Botanical Garden, New Orleans City Park, 5 Victory Ave.; www.neworleanscitypark.com) — The weekly spring concert series features traditional jazz, rhythm and blues and other music genres performed by New Orleans musicians in an intimate setting. There's also mint juleps, wine, beer and food for purchase. 6 p.m. $10.
15 — Lark in the Park (New Orleans City Park, 5 Victory Ave.; www.friendsofcitypark.com/event/lark-in-the-park) — The soiree includes live music, food from three dozen restaurants, auctions and more. There's a VIP party preceding the main event. 8 p.m.-11 p.m. $100, $90 for park members, $75 for ages 21-35.
15 — Molly's at the Market & Jim Monaghan's Parade (Molly's at the Market, 1107 Decatur St.) — Marching groups and riders in carriages parade through the French Quarter, beginning and ending at Molly's at the Market. Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. Free.
15 — Westwego Farmers Market Friday Night Concert Series (484 Sala Ave., Westwego) — The monthly series (May's is replaced by a crawfish cook-off on Saturday, May 4) offers live music by Aaron Foret, food, crafts and more. 7 p.m.-10 p.m. Free.
Fridays 15-29 — Live @ the Lakefront (Lake Charles Civic Center Arcade Amphitheater, 900 Lakeshore Drive, Lake Charles; www.artscouncilswla.org) — The concert series features live music from Louisiana bands as well as an art market, food trucks and food from local restaurants. 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Free.
15-17 — Amite Oyster Festival (Downtown Amite; www.amiteoysterfestival.com) — There is a variety of oyster dishes to sample, as well as an oyster-eating contest, oyster scavenger hunt, a chili cook-off, carnival rides, games and live Cajun, country, rock 'n' roll and reggae music. 5 p.m.-midnight Friday, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday. Admission TBA.
15-17 — Audubon Pilgrimage (Various locations around St. Francisville; www.westfelicianahistory.org) — The annual event features tours of historic places, birding talks, docents in period costumes, private home tours and other events commemorating the stay of John James Audubon. Hours and admissions vary.
15-17 — Louisiana Nursery Festival (Downtown Forest Hill; www.alexandriapinevillela.com) — It's the 34th nursery festival, which includes lots of flowers and plants from local nurseries, gardening equipment, food, carnival rides, arts and crafts and a parade on Saturday. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Free.
15-17 — New Orleans Home and Garden Show (Mercedes-Benz Superdome, 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive, New Orleans; www.neworleanshomeshows.com) — Home-related services and products are on display and there's remodeling advice, green building info, decorating and landscaping help, food programs, artist workshops, a theater and automation exhibit, makers market and home building experts. Noon-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. $15, $10 military personnel, free for children 12 and younger.
16 — Basin Brew Fest (700 block of Front Street, Morgan City) — There are unlimited samples of wine and beer from dozens of Southern breweries and homebrewers. Food is available. 3 p.m.-6 p.m. $30, $5 designated driver, VIP tickets available.
16 — Craftin' Cajuns Spring Indoor Craft Show & Marketplace (Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center, 346 Civic Center Blvd., Houma; www.houmaciviccenter.com) — About 140 vendors offer art, crafts, books, food, wood crafts, jewelry, soap and more. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.
16 — Festival of Live Oaks (New Iberia City Park, 300 Parkview Drive, New Iberia) — There's live music by Donna Angelle and her Zydeco Posse, Louisiana Kids and Straight Whiskey, as well as a barbecue cook-off, an Easter egg hunt, train rides, pony rides, face-painting, food booths, and arts and crafts vendors. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.
16 — Irish Channel St. Patrick's Day Parade (Irish Channel, New Orleans; www.irishchannelno.org) — The parade includes men in formal attire, lots of green beads, green beer, men in kilts and more. The parade lines up on Napoleon Avenue and strolls along Magazine Street, turns on Jackson Avenue to St. Charles Avenue to Louisiana Avenue to Magazine Street and ends on Jackson Avenue. 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Free.
16 — Louisiana Redbud Festival (Downtown Vivian; www.laredbud.com) — There are arts, crafts, food vendors, carnival rides and games, a 5k run/walk, a car show, parade, street dance and more. Hours vary. Free.
16 — Parasol's St. Patrick's Day Block Party (Third and Constance streets, New Orleans) — There's live music, green beer, food and other activities. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free.
16 — St. Patrick's Day Parade & Celebration (Downtown Covington) — The parade starts at the Columbia Street Taproom, winds through downtown Covington and ends at Rutland and New Hampshire streets with a street party featuring food, drinks and live music. The parade includes Irish dancers, bagpipe players, walking groups and more. Noon-5 p.m. Free.
16 — Tracey's St. Paddy's Day Party (2604 Magazine St.) — The party spills into the streets where the Irish Channel Parade ends. There's green beer, corned beef and cabbage and more. 11 a.m.-till. Free.
16-17 — Antiques and Vintage Collectibles Mart (Pontchartrain Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner; www.crescentcityglass.org) — The 43rd annual market includes antiques, depression and pressed glass, china, coins, pottery, jewelry, furniture, linens and more from 28 dealers. There's also a raffle and parade of prizes. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. $8, good for both days.
16-17 — Frisco Fest (San Francisco Plantation, Garyville; www.sanfranciscoplantation.org/frisco-fest) — There are more than 100 vendors selling art, crafts, local products, antiques, collectibles, Cajun and Creole food and more. There's also live music, a car show, bike tours, a 5k and 1-mile fun run, petting zoo, pony rides, bungee trampoline and more. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. $5, free for children 12 and younger.
17 — Downtown Irish Club Parade (Bywater and French Quarter; www.downtownirishclub.com) — The walking parade starts in the Bywater (Burgundy and Piety streets) and snakes through the French Quarter, ending on Bourbon Street. 6 p.m.-till. Free.
17 — Mardi Gras Indian Super Sunday (A.L. Davis Park, 2701 LaSalle St.) — Generally scheduled for the third Sunday in March near St. Joseph's Day, Mardi Gras Indians from around the city gather to march through Uptown, starting and ending at A.L. Davis Park, where a Super Sunday festival features live music, food and more. 11 a.m. Free.
17 — St. Joseph's Day Celebration (1235 N. Peters St.; www.frenchmarket.org) — The event at the Farmers Market features a St. Joseph's Day altar, live music and activities. Noon-5 p.m. Free.
17 — St. Patrick's Day Parade on Metairie Road (Metairie Road, Metairie) — The annual parade has 100 floats and trucks, bands, marching clubs and riders tossing cabbages, carrots, potatoes and beads. It starts at Archbishop Rummel High School on Severn Avenue and turns on Metairie Road to the Jefferson/Orleans Parish line, ending at Focis Street and Canal Boulevard. Noon-till. Free.
18-31 — Dance for Social Change Festival (Various locations in New Orleans; www.dancingrounds.org/dance-for-social-change) — The festival, led by teenage dance company DG Uprising, explores gentrification and displacement in New Orleans. There's a block party (11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 23), performances, artist talks, workshops, panels and classes at Dancing Grounds. Hours and admissions vary.
Wednesdays March 20-May 22 — YLC Wednesday at the Square (Lafayette Square South Maestri Place; www.ylcnola.org) — The weekly 10-concert spring series features local bands, food, drinks and more every Wednesday. 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Free.
20-23 — New Orleans Bourbon Festival (Contemporary Arts Center, 900 Camp St.; Hilton New Orleans Riverside, 2 Poydras St.; www.neworleansbourbonfestival.com) — There are grand tastings, bourbon industry seminars, bourbon pairing dinners, and a VIP Bourbon & Burlesque show. Hours vary. $59-$490.
21-24 — Patois: The New Orleans International Human Rights Film Festival (Broad Theater, 636 N. Broad St.; www.patoisfilmfest.org) — There are fiction and documentary screenings, experimental short films and discussions with filmmakers, artists, activists and community leaders. Countries featured in the festival include the U.S., Greece, Palestine, Senegal, Syria and Zambia. Hours vary. Tickets TBA.
21-24 — Louisiana Crawfish Festival (Frederick Sigur Civic Center, 8245 W. Judge Perez Drive, Chalmette; www.louisianacrawfishfestival.com) — The festival includes crawfish dishes, live music, pageants, an arts and crafts market, and a midway with carnival rides and games. 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday, noon-11:30 p.m. Saturday, noon-9 p.m. Sunday. $5.
22 — Drafts for Crafts (National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine St., www.draftsforcrafts.org) — The event features live music, food from local restaurants, a beer garden and raffle. 7 p.m. $50-$125.
22-23 — Buku Music + Art Project (Mardi Gras World, 1400 Port of New Orleans Place; www.thebukuproject.com) — More than 65 bands perform music in a variety of genres and there are art displays, food and drink vendors and special late shows at the Joy Theater. 2 p.m.-midnight daily. $120, $220 two-day pass. VIP tickets available.
22-23 — Hammond Smokin' BBQ Challenge (200 S.W. Railroad Ave., Hammond; www.hammondbbq.com) — More than 50 professional cooking teams compete for more than $12,000 in prizes. There are children's competitions, live music and arts and crafts vendors. 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Free.
Fridays March 22-April 12 — Mandeville Live! (Mandeville Trailhead, 675 Lafitte St., Mandeville) — The concert series includes six concerts, starting with the Chase Tyler Band (March 22), The Boogie Men (March 29), Dave Jordan and NIA (April 5) and Chubby Carrier (April 12). The series also includes concerts on April 26 and May 3. Food and drinks will be available. 6:30 p.m. Free.
23 — Abbey Youth Festival (St. Joseph Abbey and Seminary College, 75376 River Road, St. Benedict; www.abbeyyouthfest.com) — The festival for high school students 13 and older includes speakers, discussions, live music and more. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. $40.
23 — Bloomin' on the Bricks (Downtown Natchitoches; www.natchitoches.com/bloomin-bricks) — The garden festival includes sales of plants, flowers, lawn furniture and garden accessories, and there's live music and kids' activities. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.
23 — Children's World's Fair (Louisiana Children's Museum, 420 Julia St.; www.lcm.org) — The daylong event includes cultural performances, games, music, literature, and crafts focusing on Canada, China, Colombia, Denmark, France, Ireland, the Philippines and Senegal. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. $20, $16 for museum members.
23 — Fete Francaise (Ecole Bilingue de la Nouvelle-Orleans, 821 Gen. Pershing St; www.ebnola.net) — The festival celebrates Francophone heritage with fine art, crafts, 25 food booths, two stages for live music, children's activities and cultural demonstrations. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
23 — Hike Fest (Lafitte Greenway Great Lawn, 500 N. Galvez St.; www.lafittegreenway.org/hike2019) — The annual hike includes live music, food and art vendors, storytelling, kids' activities and guided walking tours. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free.
23 — Kenner Hot Diggity Dog Fest (Kenner City Park, 3800 Loyola Drive, 5050 Williams Blvd., Kenner) — The dog-friendly event includes live music, food and pet adoptions. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.
23 — Italian-American St. Joseph's Parade (French Quarter; www.italianamericansociety.net) — The St. Joseph's Society hosts the parade, which has 16 floats, nine marching bands and marchers in tuxedos. It starts at the intersection of Convention Center Boulevard and Girod Street. 6 p.m.-till. Free.
23 — Party for the Planet (Audubon Louisiana Nature Center, 11000 Lake Forest Blvd.; www.audubonnatureinstitute.org/party-for-the-planet) — Attendees learn about protecting the environment through educational exhibits, hands-on activities, a demonstration at the planetarium and more. A series of related celebrations are scheduled at the Audubon Zoo and the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium on future dates. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.
23 — Spring Sweep (New Canal Lighthouse, 8001 Lakeshore Drive; www.saveourlake.org) — Volunteers, Save Our Lake partners and sponsors commemorate the importance of the Pontchartrain Basin with an event to clean curbs, ditches and storm drains in areas around the basin. Donuts and coffee are served at the lighthouse from 8:30 a.m.-10 a.m., and trash bags and bottled water are provided. 8:30 a.m.-noon. Free.
24 — Abita Springs Busker Festival (Abita Springs Park, 22044 Main St., Abita Springs; www.trailheadmuseum.org) — Developed to preserve Louisiana roots music, the festival brings together some of the best street musicians. There also are food and drinks for sale. The music lineup includes Tuba Skinny, Dr. Bird & the Beak Division, Shake 'Em Up Jazz Band and others. 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Free.
24 — Louisiana Irish-Italian Parade (4436 Veterans Memorial Boulevard, Metairie; www.lairish-italian.org) — The parade rolls on Veterans Memorial Boulevard from Clearview Center toward the Orleans Parish line. Noon-till. Free.
24 — Woofstock (Castine Center, 63350 Pelican Drive, Mandeville) — The event includes pet adoptions, a low-cost vet clinic from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., food, beer, a children's area, raffles and a pet products market. 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Free.
25-26 — Bayou Country Super Fest (LSU Tiger Stadium, Nicholson Drive and North Stadium Road, Baton Rouge; www.bayoucountrysuperfest.com) — The annual country music festival returns to Baton Rouge with a music lineup that includes Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, Brett Young, Dan + Shay, Cassadee Pope and Chase Rice. Hours TBA. $130 and up for two-day pass.
25-31 — Songs on the Bayou (Various locations in Morgan City; www.songsonthebayou.com) — The six-day songwriters' festival includes live music, sunset picking parties, a fais-do-do, workshops, a song contest and conference sessions. Hours and admissions vary.
26 — Paradigm Gardens Concert Series (1131 S. Rampart St.; www.paradigmgardensnola.com) — See March 12 listing for event details.
27-31 — Art in Bloom (New Orleans Museum of Art, 1 Collins Diboll Circle; www.noma.org/event/art-in-bloom-2019) — The theme of the event is Illuminations: Looking Within and Beyond and includes more than 100 exhibitors showcasing floral designs and inventive uses of light. There also are lectures, a luncheon and a patron party. Hours and admissions vary.
27-31 — Tennessee Williams New Orleans Literary Festival (Various locations, www.tennesseewilliams.net) — There are literary discussions, speakers, workshops, walking tours, a Stella and Stanley shouting contest, and book, culinary and music events. Speakers/performers include Pulitzer Prize winner Robert Olen Butler, Dorothy Allison, Jami Attenberg, Douglas Brinkley, Alafair Burke, Val Kilmer, Maureen Corrigan, Michael Cunningham, Silas House, Bernice McFadden, Kent Wascom and others. Hours and admissions vary.
29-30 — Hogs for the Cause (UNO Lakefront Arena, 6801 Franklin Ave.; www.hogsforthecause.org) — There are 90 teams serving barbecue, competitions in various barbecue categories, more than 20 bands on three stages, local beer and Southern food. 3:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-8:45 p.m. Saturday. $55 and up.
29-30 — Merryville Heritage & Pioneer Festival (Merryville Museum, 628 N. Railroad Ave., Merryville; www.merryvilleheritagefestival.com) — There's live music, pioneer craft demonstrations, cowboy shootouts, museum tours, a pageant, a washboard tournament, food and crafts, a petting zoo, parade and carnival. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. $5, free for children under 3 and active military personnel.
29-31 — Jackson Assembly Antiques and Art Show (1740 Charter St.; Jackson, Louisiana; www.jacksonassemblyantiquesshow.com) — The three-day event has antiques, collectibles and art from dealers in the South. The art show features fine art, jewelry, pottery baskets and more. There also are plants for sale, food and drinks and tours of historic buildings. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Free.
29-31 — Saints and Sinners (Hotel Monteleone, 214 Royal St.; www.sasfest.com) — The festival includes LGBT publishers, writers and readers from across the country, as well as panel discussions, book launches and master classes. Hours vary. Registration $150, partner party pass $25.
30 — Big Bass Fishing Rodeo and Fishtival (New Orleans City Park, 56 Dreyfous Drive; www.neworleanscitypark.com/big-bass-fishing-rodeo-and-fishtival) — The oldest freshwater fishing rodeo in the country features exhibitions, raffles, vendors with fishing tackle and other goods and fishing competitions. 9 a.m.-noon (Fishtival). Free.
30 — Camellia City Kids Fun Fest (Heritage Park, 1701 Bayou Lane, Slidell; www.facebook.com/camelliacitykidsfunfest) — The fourth annual festival includes pony rides, a petting zoo, inflatable structures, a maze, obstacle course, arts and crafts, food and entertainment. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. $5.
30 — Lafayette Holi: Acadiana's Festival of Colors (Girard Park, 500 Girard Park Drive, Lafayette) — The highlight of the festival celebrating spring and friendship is the "color throw," a tradition in India, in which festivalgoers toss colored powder on each other. There's also live music, dance performances, Indian food and a children's play area. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.
30 — North Louisiana Sweet Potato Festival (Courthouse Square, Oak Grove) — The daylong festival includes sweet potato cooking contests, carnival rides and games, a parade, antique tractor pull, classic car show, craft booths and food vendors. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Free.
30-31 — Congo Square Rhythms Festival (Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St.; www.congosquarerhythms.com) — The 12th annual festival has Mardi Gras Indians, African dancing and music, brass bands, jazz, soul and funk music. There's an arts market, food court, special events and a "Class Got Brass" competition featuring middle and high school brass bands. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily. Free.
30-31 — New Orleans Spring Fiesta (826 St. Ann St.; www.springfiestanola.com) — The celebration of New Orleans culture includes a parade of horse-drawn carriages in the French Quarter, presentation of the queen at Jackson Square and tours of private home, gardens and courtyards. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. $15-$20 in advance, $20-$30 day of event.
30-31 — Olde Towne Slidell Spring Antique Street Fair (First, Second and Erlander streets, Slidell; www.slidellantiques.com) — The two-day shopping festival features more than 200 vendors offering antiques, collectibles, art, crafts and food. There also are three stages of live music. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free.
31 — Music Under the Oaks (Audubon Park, Newman Bandstand; www.audubonnatureinstitute.org/events) — The free Sunday concert series includes performances by Loyola Jazz Ensemble (March 31), the LPO String Quartet (April 7) and New Orleans Concert Band (April 14). Food and drinks are available for purchase. 5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Free.
31 — World Championship Louisiana Crawfish Etouffee Cook-Off (Northwest Pavilion, 501 Samuel Drive, Eunice; www.etouffeecookoff.org) — The 34th annual festival includes food and drinks, live music, arts and crafts vendors and lots of crawfish etouffee. Music headliners include Jamie Bergeron and Kickin Cajuns, Troy LeJeune & Cajun Revue and Jason Frey & Lagniappe. 10 a.m. 4 p.m. Free.