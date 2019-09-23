The 25th annual Gretna Heritage Festival features headliners Rick Springfield (pictured), KC and The Sunshine Band and Irma Thomas, as well as a new Latino Village, carnival rides, an Italian Village, a German beer garden, tailgating and more Sept. 27-29 in downtown Gretna.
The festival has four music stages, including stages in the Italian and Latino villages. Friday’s lineup includes Thomas, Amanda Shaw and the Foundation of Funk with Zigaboo Modeliste, George Porter Jr. and Ian Neville. Alexey Marti, Vivaz and Mariachi Jalisco perform on the Latin music stage Friday. Saturday features Springfield, KC and The Sunshine Band, The Wallflowers, Better Than Ezra, Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. and more. Jose Feliciano and The Iguanas headline the Latino Village Stage on Sunday, and the Lost Bayou Ramblers perform an early afternoon set in the Italian Village. Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Zebra, Cowboy Mouth and Big Sam’s Funky Nation also perform Sunday.
The festival fills 25 blocks surrounding Huey P. Long Avenue and Sixth Street to the Mississippi riverfront. There are rides, games, a food court, art market, car show and more.
The festival is open 3 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. Friday, 1:30 p.m. Saturday to 12:30 a.m. Sunday and 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Single-day tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the gate; weekend passes are $60 in advance; two-day Saturday/Sunday tickets are $40 in advance. Huey P. Long Avenue and Fourth Street, Gretna, (504) 361-7758.