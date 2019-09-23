NO.gretnafest.09.021.JPG (copy)
Fans cheer and dance during the Gretna Heritage Festival.

 Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER

Fall is off to a busy start, with theater productions including “August: Osage County” at Southern Rep Theatre and the musical “Silence” at the New Orleans Arts Center; the New Orleans Saints continue their season Sunday, Sept. 29 against the Dallas Cowboys in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome; the 25th annual Gretna Heritage Festival is this weekend; and much more.

Gambit’s Fall Arts and Entertainment preview is packed with upcoming events, including comedy, dance, opera, classical music, fundraisers, galas, holiday activities and family-friendly shows throughout the area. 

Email Gambit arts & entertainment editor Will Coviello at: willc@gambitweekly.com.

