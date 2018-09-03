Leslie Claverie plays Marie Antoinette in The NOLA Project’s production of The Revolutionists, which runs Sept. 4-16 in the Great Hall at the New Orleans Museum of Art. At a rehearsal, she’s wearing a tall blonde wig with twirled tresses and a T-shirt that reads “Beauty fades / dumb is forever,” the signature line from TV’s judgmental Judge Judy. In Lauren Gunderson’s play, the French Queen refers to a more famous line, but she sounds more like a contemporary figure bumbling through a public relations mishap.
“I did not say that bit about the cake,” Antoinette tells French playwright Olympe de Gouges. “That was out of context. I thought I was ordering lunch.”
Antoinette actually may not have said, “Let them eat cake,” but in Gunderson’s play, which is a comedy until the blades of the French Revolution come out, that’s part of the point. Antoinette is the most famous of the three historical women on stage, along with revolutionary assassin Charlotte Corday and de Gouges. Gunderson added Marianne Angel, a composite figure based on women fighting in the slave revolution in Saint-Domingue, or Haiti. Most of what is known about the women was written by men. Gunderson is telling their story, if not from their actual words, at least from a woman’s point of view, says NOLA Project artistic director A.J. Allegra.
Though Antoinette tends to attract the spotlight, which is noted with resentment in the play, she is not its focus. De Gouges is.
“She is a badass playwright,” says director Joanna Russo. “A feminist abolitionist playwright. She was widowed as a young woman and refused to remarry. She said, this is the only way I can have power, influence, independence and control my own life. … She wrote plays that advocated for illegitimate children and women. She wrote a play about an enslaved person who was the central character and becomes the hero of the play. She was way radical. But nobody knows about her.”
In Gunderson’s play, which is neither a history nor a period piece, De Gouges is many things. She is a writer trying to capture the historical moment of the French Revolution in a drama, or perhaps a musical. She’s asked to write revolutionary pamphlets to advocate for the slave revolt in Saint-Domingue. Corday and Antoinette also arrive at her door seeking assistance. (There’s no historical evidence these women met one another.)
The work is set during the mayhem of the French Revolution after the monarchy is dethroned and former nobles and those deemed insufficiently revolutionary are being sent to the guillotine. The dialogue is contemporary. Marie Antoinette probably never said, “Ohhh, girl…“
Gunderson also enjoys humor about playwright’s dilemmas, and at times de Gouges worries that dramas are primarily seen by the noble classes, not the masses. And sexism is a major issue throughout the work. Charlotte is offended that interrogators don’t believe her revolutionary ideas are her own — there must be a man in her life.
Gunderson currently is the most produced playwright in the U.S. besides Shakespeare. Last year, Southern Rep produced her light-hearted holiday drama Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, which imagines what happens to the characters from Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice.
The NOLA Project has produced several of Shakespeare’s works at NOMA and its sculpture garden. It also produced another show with an all-woman cast and director last year, Men on Boats, a more subtle exploration of gender, history and heroism.
But even The Revolutionists’ ditzy Marie Antoinette has a sense of what’s at stake.
“I have precious little time to make history like me,” she tells de Gouges.