This week's comedy calendar has improvised Shakespeare, a comedy show-meets-drinking game, a pun-off, plus standup showcases, improv, open mics and more.
Monday
Standup comedy showcase NOLA Comedy Underground returns to Favela Chic at 8 p.m. with host Ed Black. Free admission.
Chris Lane hosts Comic Strip with standup comedians and burlesque at 9:30 p.m. at Siberia.
Tuesday
Cyrus Cooper and Vincent Zambon host standup comics at Comedy Beast at the Howlin' Wolf Den at 8:30 p.m. Free admission.
Cassidy Henehan hosts the standup comedy showcase Comedy Catastrophe at Lost Love Lounge at 10 p.m. Free admission.
Wednesday
Leon Blanda hosts the standup showcase Comedy Gold at Big Mama's Lounge at the House of Blues at 7 p.m. Free admission.
A cast of improvisers takes on Shakespeare's Julius Caesar in By Any Scenes Necessary at 7:30 p.m. as part of the New Orleans Shakespeare Festival at Tulane University.
Thursday
Standup showcase Night Church is at Sidney's Saloon at 8:30 p.m. Free admission (and free ice cream)..
Comedian Jeff D’s Comedy Cabaret features comedy and drag performances at Oz on Bourbon at 10 p.m. Free admission.
Friday
Just This Once improv comedy showcase features improv groups Just James, Spare Keys, and Contagious at NOLA Spaces at 7:30 p.m. Admission $7.
Improv groups perform in Lights Up! at 8 p.m. at The New Movement.
Vincent Zambon and Mary-Devon Dupuy host the Comedy Fuck Yeah standup showcase at Dragon's Den at 8:30 p.m. Free admission.
Chris Trew hosts Trew Stories: A Comedy Storytelling Gameshow at 9:30 p.m. at The New Movement.
Saturday
Duncan Pace and Paul Oswell host pun competition International House of Puncakes, featuring 16 contestants duking it out for the pun crown, with standup comics Puneet Lakhmani and Marcus Bond at 8 p.m. at Hi-Ho Lounge. Email houseofpuncakes@gmail.com if interested in being a contestant.
Standup showcase Local Uproar at AllWays Lounge at 8 p.m. with hosts Paul Oswell and Benjamin Hoffman. Free admission (and free ice cream).
Improvisers perform in TNM'S Mainstage at 8 p.m. at The New Movement.
Standup comedy showcase All Jokes Aside is at Brieux Carre at 8:30 p.m. Free admission.
Wait, What? A Comedy Drinking Game is at Seahorse Saloon at 9 p.m. Free admission.
Chris Trew and Tami Nelson perform improv at The New Movement at 9:30 p.m.
Mary-Devon Dupuy and Lane Lonion host standup comedy showcase Stoked at 9:30 p.m. at the Den at Howlin' Wolf. Free admission.
Sunday
Standup comedians Joe Torry and Howie Bell headline Cafe Istanbul at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $25.
Standup comic Isaac Kozell is featured in this month's Morphed, in which a standup set is transformed into sketch comedy, with hosts Marian Gay and Rachel Bailey at 6:30 p.m. at Hi-Ho Lounge. Free admission.
Improv comedians Casey Haeg and Jon Butts present Haeg & Butts: a night of improv comedy, with improv groups as well as a "bring your own team" jam at 8 p.m. at Parleaux Beer Lab. Free admission.
Open mics
Monday: Kate Mason and Laura Sanders host the Bear With Me open mic at Twelve Mile Limit at 9 p.m. Sign-up is at 8:30 p.m. Comic Strip is at Siberia at 9:30 p.m. Sign-up is at 9 p.m.
Tuesday: Comedy collective Young Funny hosts The Spontaneous Show at Bar Redux at 8 p.m. Sign-up is at 7:30 p.m. All Jokes On Me is at Other Bar at 10 p.m. Sign-up is at 9 p.m.
Wednesday: Think You're Funny? is at Carrollton Station. Sign-up is at 8 p.m. CBD Social's Comedy Open Mic is at CBD Social at 7 p.m. Sign-up is at 6:30 p.m. Run the Light is at 10:45 p.m. at Buddha Belly. Sign-up is at 10:15 p.m.
Thursday: Comedy Gumbeaux is at the Howlin' Wolf at 8:30 p.m. Sign-up is at 8 p.m. Crescent Fresh is at the Dragon's Den at 8 p.m. Sign-up is at 7 p.m. Why So Serious? is at Igor's at 10 p.m. Sign-up is at 9 p.m.
Friday: Comedian JFunny hosts I Think I Can Do This Shit at 8 p.m. at Poor Boys. Sign-up is at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday: Laugh Till It Hurts is at 7 p.m. at The Well. Sign-up is at 6 p.m.
Sunday: NOLA Comedy Hour is at Hi-Ho Lounge at 8 p.m. Sign-up is at 7 p.m. Stand-up or Shut Up is at Buddha Belly at 9:30 p.m. Sign-up is at 9 p.m.